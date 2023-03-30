Spotted Dick to Pigs In A Blanket, 15 Weird Food Names From Around The World

WEIRD FOODS: It’s common for locals to adapt foreign delicacies to suit their own taste. But there are also quite a few dishes with funny names that will make you laugh. From Spotted dick to Toad in the hole, Head cheese and Pigs in a blanket, here’s a look at weird food with some even stranger names.

WEIRDEST FOOD NAMES AND THEIR MEANINGS

Bubble and squeak

A British dish made from leftover vegetables, usually cabbage and potatoes, fried together. Spotted dick

A traditional British dessert made of suet pastry and dried fruit, often served with custard. Toad in the hole

A British dish consisting of sausages cooked in a batter made from eggs, flour, and milk. Haggis

A Scottish dish made from sheep’s organs, including heart, liver, and lungs, mixed with oatmeal, onions, and spices. Black pudding

A type of sausage made from pig’s blood, oatmeal, and spices, typically served as part of a traditional English breakfast. Rocky Mountain oysters

A dish made from bull testicles, typically breaded and deep-fried. Head cheese

A type of meat jelly made from the head, feet, and sometimes tongue of a pig or cow. Pigs in a blanket

A dish made from sausages wrapped in pastry, typically served as an appetizer. Bangers and mash

A traditional British dish consisting of sausages and mashed potatoes. Scrapple

A type of pork loaf made from ground pork scraps and cornmeal, typically served fried with breakfast. Blood sausage

A type of sausage made from pig’s blood, often mixed with suet and oatmeal, and flavoured with spices. Lutefisk

A traditional Scandinavian dish made from dried cod that has been soaked in lye, then boiled or baked. Jellied eels

A traditional British dish made from cooked eels that have been set in a jelly made from their own stock. Prairie oysters

A dish made from bull testicles, typically served raw or pickled. Welsh rarebit

A dish made from a cheese sauce that is poured over toasted bread, often served as a snack or light meal.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here