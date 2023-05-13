Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Birthday: Start Your Day with Inspirational Quotes by Founder of The Art of Living

SRI SRI RAVI SHANKAR BIRTHDAY: Spiritual leader and Padma Vibhushan recipient Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a Yoga Guru and the founder of the Art of Living Foundation. He was born on May 13, 1956, in Papanasam, Tamil Nadu in a Brahmin family. He has emerged as a popular Yoga guru and spiritual leader with a following across the world in the last four decades.

Ravi Shankar uses meditation to nurture compassion and bring peace in the world. On the occasion of his 67 birthday, we look at some interesting facts about his life and share some of his enlightening quotes.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Quotes

“Love is not an emotion. It is your very existence.” “Faith is realising that you always get what you need.” “Today is a gift from God - that is why it is called the present.” “Life is a ball we should play with it !” “Don’t Fall in love, Rise in Love!” “But joy is never tomorrow; it is always now.” “Infinity means it is permeating all the finite things.” “Your desire for pleasure or happiness makes you unhappy.” “Rejection itself means the finite.” “Love is not an emotion, It is your very existence.”

Interesting Facts

