The three-day conference on India Stainless Steel Expo (ISSE) 2023, organized first time by Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) under the aegis of the Steel Ministry, held a panel discussion on Stainless Steel Utensils & Cookware: A must to ensure health and hygiene at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

Sanjiv Maini, Scientist E Director, Bureau of Indian Standard, Hitendra Bhalaria, MD, Bhalaria Metal Crafts Pvt Ltd; Ms Shalini Singh, COO Capital Goods; Dr Bhim Pratap Singh, Associate Professor, NIFTEM, and Rohit Kumar, Director, Indian Stainless Steel Development Association participated in the panel discussion.

Sanjiv Maini, Scientist E Director, Bureau of Indian Standard, says, “Stakeholders should approach BIS certification that ensures quality and standardization of stainless steel.”

Dr Bhim Pratap Singh says, “Stainless steel has inherent anti-bacterial properties that inhibit the growth of bacteria on its surface. This quality is especially important for food contact surfaces, ensuring that harmful bacteria do not proliferate and contaminate the food.”

Shalini Singh said, “There is a need of skilled manpower in the stainless steel sector and all stakeholders must work together to work in this regard. We are here to support all the manpower in every aspect.”

Rohit Kumar, Director, ISSDA says, “Many food safety regulations and guidelines recommend the use of non-reactive, easy-to-clean, and hygienic materials in food preparation areas. Stainless steel utensils align with these requirements and can help establishments comply with food safety regulations”.

The present distinguished experts were of the view that stainless steel utensils and cookware ensure health and hygiene by providing a safe, durable, and easy-to-clean option for food preparation with resistance to corrosion and bacteria that makes them a popular choice for health-conscious cooks.

Sharing their stand on the versatility and practicality of stainless steel cookware, the panelists also believe that stainless steel utensils and cookware are durable and long-lasting, reducing the need for frequent replacements. Their robust construction withstands regular use and high cooking temperatures, contributing to a safe and efficient cooking experience.

Stainless steel is a niche segment which growing annually 10 percent. Several brands have come in this segment sensing its market potential. Stainless steel utensils are well designed with aesthetics and beauty which attract consumers. There is a need to tap this potential of the market.