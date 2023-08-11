Start Your Day Right With This Nutritionist And Time Friendly Meal

Breakfast is undeniably the most important meal of the day as it energizes you for the long day ahead after body and brain inactivity for about 8 hours. And yet, it is the one meal that witnesses the most amount of neglect as people are in a rush to leave home in the morning, be it school, college or for office. Neglecting your breakfast can leave you with health issues in the long run and is not recommended. But we do understand time is a constraint in the morning and hence we are about to help you out with an easily prepared dish which will not take much time and will give you nutritious benefits too, especially for young children leaving home for school.

We are here to divulge the recipe for Cheesy Milky Bread Toast.

Ingredients for Cheesy Milky Bread Toast

– 4 slices of brown bread

– 1 cup full cream milk

– 4 to 5 tbsp butter

– 2 flat cheeses

– Honey

– Sugar as per taste

First, light the burner and place a nonstick pan on the gas. Now take two bread slices and make a sandwich by sandwiching two slices of flat cheese between them. Keep it on the pan. In the meanwhile, pour some milk into a cup and spread it all over the bread. If your child has a sweet tooth, sugar or honey can be added to the milk.

Now, when the bread begins soaking up the milk, pour melted butter over it from all sides. Rotate the bread thoroughly while roasting it using a spatula. If necessary, you can add more milk. The bread will eventually dry out and turn golden or brown in colour.

Now take it out on a plate and spread honey or maple syrup on it. Now all you have to do is serve it hot and your children will leave licking their fingers.

You can also try different variants. You can add different types of dry fruits or also add custard powder to the milk.