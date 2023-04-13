Stay Healthy: 9 Essential Preventive Tests for Women Over 30

Preventive tests for women above 30 years are important to maintain good health and detect potential health issues early. As women age, their bodies go through various changes and they become more susceptible to certain health conditions. Some of the preventive tests that women above 30 years should consider include breast cancer screenings, pelvic exams, Pap tests, cholesterol screenings, and bone density scans. These tests can help detect potential health issues early on and allow for timely treatment. It’s important for women to discuss their individual health needs and risk factors with their healthcare provider to determine the appropriate preventive tests to undergo.
- Yearly Pap smear is important in women above 30 years. Pap smear is a screening test for infections and cervical cancer.
- Regular check for haemoglobin is important as anaemia is common.
- Vitamin D levels should be monitored and deficiency should be corrected to prevent early osteoporosis.
- Vitamin B12 should be checked especially in vegetarians and supplements should be taken in women who are deficient.
- Thyroid profile should be checked annually as thyroid related diseases are common in women between 30-40 years.
- Routine sonography of abdomen pelvis is important to check for fatty liver,ovarian cysts(polycystic ovarian disease),uterine fibroids which are common in women above 30 years.
- Stress test should be done yearly in women above 40 years for early diagnosis of heart disease.A yearly DEXA scan is important in women above 50 years especially post menopausal to check for osteoporosis.
- Connective tissue diseases are also common to present in women in the age group of 30-40 years. Symptoms like joint pains, swelling, stiffness, rash, muscle aches should be reported to the physician.
- Random blood sugar levels should be checked for early diagnosis of Pre-diabetes/Diabetes. Annual lipid profile is also advisable to keep cholesterol and triglycerides in check.
