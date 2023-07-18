Stay Healthy And Happy: 5 Delicious Recipes To Strengthen Your Immunity In Monsoon

As the season of monsoon arrives, the refreshing drops of rain bring relief from the scorching heat. However, this season also brings along an increased risk of infections and a weakened immune system. The fluctuating weather, higher humidity, and waterlogged surroundings create the perfect breeding ground for bacteria and viruses. To combat these challenges and keep your immune system strong, it is essential to take extra care of health and indulge in a balanced diet full of nutrients. We have gathered five delicious recipes that will not only tantalise your taste buds but also help you stay healthy during the rainy season.

Immunity-Boosting Turmeric Ginger Tea: Kick start your mornings with a warm cup of immune-boosting turmeric ginger tea. In a saucepan, bring one cup of water to a boil, add half an inch of grated ginger and a pinch of turmeric powder. Let it simmer for 5 minutes. Strain the mixture, add honey for sweetness, and a squeeze of lemon for extra vitamin C. Both ginger and turmeric are packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that bolster your immune defences. Nourishing Vegetable Soup: A wholesome and hearty vegetable soup can work wonders for your immunity during the monsoon. Prepare a flavorful broth using seasonal vegetables like carrots, spinach, bell peppers, and tomatoes. You can add some garlic and onion for an extra immune boost. These veggies are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, keeping your immune system strong and your body well-nourished. Spiced Khichdi: A comforting bowl of spiced khichdi is perfect for rainy days. In a pressure cooker, combine equal parts of rice and lentils (moong dal). Add cumin seeds, a pinch of asafoetida, turmeric, and chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, and potatoes. Cook until well-done. The combination of rice and lentils provides a complete source of protein, and the spices add not just flavour but also immunity-boosting benefits. Vitamin C-Rich Fruit Salad: Indulge in a colourful and vitamin C-rich fruit salad to keep those pesky monsoon colds at bay. Mix together fruits like oranges, kiwis, strawberries, and papayas. These fruits are loaded with vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system and protects you from infections. Add a sprinkle of chaat masala or a drizzle of honey for an extra zing. Garlic-infused Stir-fry: Garlic is a potent immune-boosting food that can be incorporated into your meals easily. Prepare a delicious stir-fry using your favourite vegetables like broccoli, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Add minced garlic to the mix and sauté until the vegetables are tender-crisp. Garlic contains allicin, a compound known for its antimicrobial properties, which can help you fight off seasonal illnesses effectively.

With these immune-strengthening dishes, you can enjoy the monsoons to the fullest while keeping yourself healthy.