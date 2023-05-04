Steal Kareena Kapoor Khan's Gym Wear Ideas for Your Next Workout Session

When it comes to hitting the gym, many of us prefer casual and comfortable attire and often draw inspiration from our favourite celebrities. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a prime example of a Bollywood icon who effortlessly slays gym wear with her stylish athleisure ensembles. Her impeccable sense of fashion extends beyond red carpets and designer couture to include traditional sartorial picks and voguish workout gear. Kareena’s latest gym album is a testament to her status as a trendsetter and is a must-see for those who prioritize ease and comfort in their workout attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Tear the rule books that say you need three pieces to complete an athleisure look. Just the right sports bra and matching tights underneath, simply make you good to go. While solids are evergreen, add a pinch of glam with your favourite prints. Just how smartly Kareena Kapoor has incorporated different shades of hues through those prints.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

In love with the coordinates? Well, don’t you worry as Kareena Kapoor’s blue three-piece has got you covered. Although tights are the veterans in the world of athleisure wear, nothing is wrong with jumping on the trend of baggy pants and incorporating it into your gym wear. And when it is about Kareena, how can we not talk about being fashionable and the way she smartly incorporates it? Look at that one-shouldered sports bra, isn’t it the impressive voguish pick?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUMA India (@pumaindia)

How about adding a unique twist to your athleisure collection with a skirt? It may sound unconventional, but with Kareena as your inspiration, why not give it a try? If you’re not comfortable wearing shorts outside, this skirt could be your solution. Simply slip it over your shorts before heading out and remove it when you hit the gym for your workout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor’s all-white tracksuit is the perfect choice for runners seeking both style and comfort. The outfit’s flared bottoms provide ample breathing room while running, and the all-white colour chosen by Kareena is worthy of praise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

For all those who love to add more colour and print to their wardrobe, this leopard print athleisure wear with black and copper hue is ready to change your life with style and comfort hand in hand.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here