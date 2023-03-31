Sticky Hair After Oiling? Try 4 Home Remedies To Keep It Moisturised

Oiling your hair is an important part of your hair care routine. However, many times people do not like to apply hair oil as it gets too sticky. Of course, oiling is beneficial for hair. But after applying oil, the hair starts to look very sticky and it creates a major problem, especially during summer. That’s why we are going to tell you some tips to maintain the moisture of the hair instead of oiling it. Take a look:

1. Yogurt: Yogurt is rich in nutrients and has moisturising elements which act as a natural conditioner for hair. So, for deep conditioning of the hair, apply yoghurt thoroughly on the scalp and hair. Now, wait for some time until it dries and then wash the hair with shampoo. With this, the moisture of the hair will remain intact and the shine of the hair will also increase.

2. Apply banana hair mask: The anti-microbial elements present in banana work as a great remedy for dandruff. On the other hand, it is also considered the best moisturising agent for hair. So, to keep the hair healthy and glowing, make a banana hair mask and apply it on the hair and keep it for 1 hour before washing it off. This will keep your hair moisturised and soft.

3. Honey: You can also use honey in your hair care routine to maintain its moisture. For this mask, mix an equal quantity of honey and water in a bowl and apply it to the hair thoroughly. Then after 20 minutes wash the hair with clean water. This will make your hair look naturally silky and shiny.

4. Aloe vera: Aloe vera is rich in medicinal elements which help in keeping the hair hydrated. So to keep the hair moisturised, apply aloe vera gel directly on the hair and wash it off with shampoo after 30 minutes. And after shampooing, do not forget to apply conditioner to the hair. With this, you can feel the difference in your hair and you will also get relief from many hair problems like hair fall and dandruff.

