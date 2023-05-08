Still Can't Get Over Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala After-Party Look? Here's Why

Celebrities set the Met Gala 2023 on fire with their glamorous outfits. Some of the most famous personalities around the world made the night memorable in glamorous outfits inspired by the legacy of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. Among them, global icon Priyanka Chopra stood out in a stunning red outfit, enjoying the after-party with her husband Nick Jonas and industry friends, including Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, Florence Pugh, and Ashley Park. The pictures and videos of their fashionable presence have since gone viral on social media.

Priyanka can be seen exuding boss-lady vibes in the viral photos. She sported a deep red dress with a contrasting solid black tie. She accessorised her look with glittering hoops for earrings. She styled her hair in a pulled-up bun with a few curly flicks left loose at the front. Nick complemented his wife in an all-black suit. The two even posed for the shutterbugs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

https://twitter.com/PriyankaDaily/status/1653339304389668864

Priyanka Chopra is without a doubt the reigning fashion queen. She walked the red carpet in a Valentino gown. The outfit for the night had distinctive features. It included a plunging square neckline, a provocative thigh-high slit on the front, a gathered pattern on the torso, a ribbon embellishment on the waist, and a fit that accentuated her curves. The highlight of the outfit was the long trail. This ensemble was reportedly inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s love for monochrome palettes.

She further enhanced her look with opera gloves, stunning high heels, a diamond necklace, matching earrings, and ribbon embellishments in her hair, which she had pulled back into an eccentric bun. For her makeup, she applied winged eyeliner, smokey eye makeup, nude lip colour, feathery brows, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, and some mascara to her lashes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick Jonas also accompanied his wife on the red carpet, wearing a black oversized leather notch-lapel blazer, an immaculate white shirt, black straight-leg trousers, hefty shoes, and a sleek black tie. Nick completed his look with a luxurious watch, a backswept hairstyle, and a trimmed beard to round it off.

Priyanka Chopra made her Met Gala debut back in 2017.

