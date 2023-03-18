A glass of refreshing lemon juice during the hot and sultry summer season comes as a great relief. Lemonades are in high demand during summer. Imagine coming back home from work under the intense sun rays, only to consume a glass of cold lemon water or lemonade. Sounds exciting right? Lemons are not only delicious in taste, but they are also rich in Vitamin C which helps our body fight diseases. But, it is never a good idea to have too much of anything, even lemons.

Consuming too much lemon has its fair share of side effects, which you should be aware of.

Stomach problems

Drinking lemon water on an empty stomach with honey can aid with digestion. However, consuming too much lemon juice can irritate the stomach and slow down the digestion process, both of which can result in stomach discomfort and pain.

Dehydration issues

Lemon juice helps to remove toxins from the body when consumed. But you will be amazed to know that consuming too much lemon can make your bladder swell as well, leading to frequent trips to the washroom that can dehydrate you. Hence, it is important that you drink plenty of water after having any lemon-made beverages.

Tooth Decay

Lemon juice is quite acidic, and gulping down too much of the drink might give your teeth a tingling sensation. Over time, this may lead to more dental enamel decay. Essentially, tooth erosion is the chemical loss of tooth materials that have been calcified. Hence, if you suffer from tooth sensitivity or want to prevent tooth decay, you must begin limiting your intake of foods that are acidic in nature, like lemons.

Hair damage

Another lesser-known side effect of uncontrolled lemon consumption is hair damage. Applying lemon directly to the hair for achieving lustrous tresses might deliver the opposite results. It can make your hair dry out, and cause premature greying. Lemons’ acidic properties can steal the appearance of your hair, making you put extra effort into untangling them.

Migraine

People dealing with severe migraine attacks must steer clear from consuming too much lemon. Lemons and other citrus fruits might induce a terrible migraine attack. It could also lead to an allergic reaction, triggering your migraine, and making it worse. Tyramine, a particular compound found in lemon and other citrus fruits, is considered to be the primary cause of a migraine attack.

