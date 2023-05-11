Stray Dog Encounter? Here are 7 Ways to Keep Yourself Safe

Dogs are one of the most beloved pets around the world. They are known for their loyalty, affectionate nature, and playful personalities, which make them great companions. However, encountering a stray dog can be a daunting experience, as you never know how it will react. While some stray dogs may be friendly, others may behave aggressively. These dogs are often untrained, unsocialized, and lack proper care, which can result in unpredictable behaviour. It’s important to exercise caution when encountering a stray dog, as they may display aggression or fear towards humans or other animals. Remember, it’s always better to err on the side of caution and avoid approaching stray dogs to ensure your safety and the safety of others.

top videos

Here are seven ways to protect yourself if a stray dog attacks: