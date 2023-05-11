Stray Dog Encounter? Here are 7 Ways to Keep Yourself Safe

Dogs are one of the most beloved pets around the world. They are known for their loyalty, affectionate nature, and playful personalities, which make them great companions. However, encountering a stray dog can be a daunting experience, as you never know how it will react. While some stray dogs may be friendly, others may behave aggressively. These dogs are often untrained, unsocialized, and lack proper care, which can result in unpredictable behaviour. It’s important to exercise caution when encountering a stray dog, as they may display aggression or fear towards humans or other animals. Remember, it’s always better to err on the side of caution and avoid approaching stray dogs to ensure your safety and the safety of others.
Here are seven ways to protect yourself if a stray dog attacks:
- Stay Calm
It’s natural to feel afraid in such a situation, but it’s also crucial to remain as calm as possible. Dogs can sense fear, and this may further provoke the animal. Speak calmly and avoid making any sudden movements.
- Avoid Eye Contact
Generally, dogs perceive direct eye contact as a threat. Therefore, avoiding staring into the stray dog’s eyes is essential. Look away, but keep the dog in your peripheral vision.
- Stand Still
If the stray dog approaches you, avoid running or screaming. Avoid turning your back to the animal; it may perceive this as an invitation to attack.
- Back Away Slowly
If the dog continues to approach you, back away slowly without turning your back to the animal. Keep your eyes on the dog but avoid making eye contact. Move towards a safe location, such as a building or car.
- Use a Barrier
If you have any object, such as a bag or jacket, use it as a barrier between you and the dog. Hold the item out in front of you, and try to keep the dog at a distance. This may discourage the dog from attacking.
- Defend Yourself
If the dog attacks, use any object to protect yourself. This could include using a stick to fend off the dog. Do not use excessive force, as this may further agitate the dog.
- Seek Medical Attention
If the dog bites or scratches you, seek medical attention immediately. Stray dogs can carry diseases, such as rabies, and it’s essential to receive prompt medical attention. Clean the wound with soap and water and seek medical attention to prevent infections.