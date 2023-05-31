Strengthening Bones To Reducing Stress, 5 Benefits Of Drinking Milk At Night

Milk is a great source of nutrients necessary for our body’s normal development and growth. Important minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron and zinc are found in milk and it also has essential vitamins such as vitamin D and B12. Many people drink milk at various times throughout the day. Some people say that milk should only be taken right before bedtime, while others don’t believe in the same. For this, we spoke to Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru. Here are the benefits of drinking hot milk at night:

1. Promotes good sleep- Dr Priyanka says that tryptophan and melatonin are two substances that are found in milk that may promote good sleep. Tryptophan releases the serotonin hormone which improves mood, encourages relaxation and further releases the hormone melatonin which is also known as the sleep hormone.

2. Lowers blood sugar- Milk is a complete food that also contains nutritious protein and amino acids. As a result, it controls blood sugar levels. If you don’t get enough nutrients throughout the day, then having a glass of milk at night can help make up for the deficiency.

3. Helps in weight loss- Milk is packed with protein which helps curb hunger and promote a feeling of fullness. Additionally, milk’s calcium content acts as a metabolism booster, further helping in weight loss, according to Dr Priyanka.

4. Strengthens the bones- Milk contains nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, vitamin D and protein which are essential for the strengthening of our bones. Also, daily consumption of milk reduces the risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures.

5. Reduces stress- Consuming milk at night can also help to ensure a stress-free morning. The presence of particular amino acids in milk reduces cortisol levels and this helps you wake up feeling light and less prone to worry, according to the expert.