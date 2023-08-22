Stressed to the Max? Here Are 7 Ways to De-Stress and Relax

Nowadays, stress is a household name. Everyone, from students to housewives to working adults, is suffering from unmanageable stress that is affecting their quality of life. However, just taking a few proactive steps can help us alleviate this problem.

Kapil Gupta, Founder and CEO of Solh Wellness, shares seven practical activities that anyone can incorporate into their daily routine to keep stress at bay:

Participate in Performing Arts:

Performing arts are an excellent way to rejuvenate and get a break from daily pressures. Engaging in such activities releases endorphins, which reduce stress and promote a sense of accomplishment. They can also help in boosting confidence.

There are many options to choose from:

You can join a local theater group and express yourself through various characters.

If you are a bathroom singer or like singing in general, you can join a community choir.

Dance classes (such as ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, or salsa) are another great way to improve coordination, release endorphins, and relieve anxiety. Journaling

Journaling is one of the most popular ways to manage stress and increase overall well-being. It provides a private outlet to express emotions, worries, and thoughts. The best part is that it is free of cost and accessible to everyone. Anyone, from students, homemakers, working professionals, to the elderly, can journal at their own pace and time. To get started, you can:

Start a gratitude journal where you write down three things you are grateful for each day. This helps shift focus on positive aspects of life.

Keep a stress journal, noting down stressful situations, thoughts, and emotions. This acts as a release and may offer clarity. Yoga

Very few things can compete with Yoga when it comes to activities to get a healthy body and mind. Yoga combines gentle physical movement, breath control, and mindfulness, promoting relaxation and reducing the body’s stress response. Practicing Yoga improves flexibility, releases tension, and enhances overall well-being, making it an effective tool for managing stress.

Anyone can get started with yoga by following online tutorials at home. You can also attend yoga classes to get expert guidance.

Practice meditation regularly, focusing on deep breathing and mindfulness. This can be done for a few minutes daily to calm the mind and reduce stress. Relaxation Techniques

There are many relaxation techniques that seem simple, but have an enormous impact in reducing your stress. These are very easy techniques that can be done during small breaks in the daily schedule.

Engage in deep breathing exercises; inhale deeply through the nose and exhale slowly through the mouth. This helps lower heart rate, reduce muscle tension, and promote relaxation.

Practice progressive muscle relaxation by tensing and then relaxing each muscle group in the body. This method promotes body-mind connection and relieves stress and anxiety. Indulging in Hobbies

We have a stressful lifestyle that seldom lets us explore ourselves. Between housework, office duties, and studying, one can lose sight of what they really like to do. This is where having hobbies can help. Hobbies provide a dedicated space for enjoyment and creativity, diverting attention from stressors.

Find a creative outlet such as painting, drawing, knitting, or crafting. These activities can help in focusing the mind, reducing stress, and providing a sense of achievement.

Engage in outdoor activities like gardening, hiking, or bird watching. Being close to nature has a calming effect on the mind and helps in stress management. Engage in Physical Exercise



It is no secret that a healthy body leads to a healthy mind. Physical activity reduces cortisol, the stress hormone, while also promoting relaxation and improving sleep. This contributes to a more balanced and stress-resilient mindset.

Incorporate regular exercise into your routine, such as jogging, cycling, or swimming.

Following online Zumba and Pilates lessons are another way to exercise in a fun way at home. Connect with Others

We are social beings. Believe it or not, just spending a few moments with your loved ones can relieve your stress in no time. We look for complicated solutions, but sometimes the best answer is to just stop, sit down and connect with people.

Nurture meaningful relationships by spending quality time with family members and friends. You can also play games or schedule fun activities to bond further with them.

Sharing thoughts, experiences, and emotions with others can provide emotional support and alleviate stress.

Stress doesn’t discriminate; it affects everyone. By incorporating these activities into your routine, you’ll be better equipped to prevent stress from taking over. Remember that managing stress is an ongoing process, and small changes can make a big difference. Apart from these activities, engaging with mindful platforms can also help you in managing your mental health better.