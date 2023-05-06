CHANGE LANGUAGE
Stripe Fever: Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood Actresses Who Have Aced The Look

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 20:27 IST

Deepika Padukone is known for her impeccable fashion sense (Credits: Reuters)

Bollywood actresses are no strangers to the allure of stripes, effortlessly showcasing their style prowess with eye-catching looks that leave lasting impressions

The simple yet striking appeal of stripes has long captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts. It is because of their ability to effortlessly elevate any ensemble with a touch of sophistication. Stripes offer endless possibilities for creating fashion-forward looks. Bollywood actresses have been no strangers to the allure of stripes, effortlessly showcasing their style prowess with eye-catching looks that leave lasting impressions. Whether it’s a classic black-and-white stripe or a bold and colorful variation, these leading ladies have proven that this fashion choice is a must for your wardrobe. So, let Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Ileana D’Cruz teach you how to ace a stripe fit.

  1. Deepika Padukone
    Katrina Kaif looked absolutely stunning in a silk satin dress that featured a dramatic floor-length train at the back and a daring mini-length front, showcasing her toned legs. The dress boasted exquisite details, including wraparound styling, a spread collar, a plunging neckline, a handkerchief skirt, and drop shoulders that added a touch of drama to the overall look. The fitted waist perfectly highlighted Katrina’s physique. Her beauty look was equally flawless, with a dewy base, soft smokey eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, a berry-toned lip color, flushed cheeks and centre-parted open tresses.

  2. Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana’s recent appearance in a series of striped dresses is no exception, with the diva showcasing her toned figure and adding to her already mesmerizing allure. Whether it’s a bold black and white striped bikini set or a more understated striped dress, the actress knows exactly how to pull off the look with ease and confidence.

