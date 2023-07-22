Struggling To Get Rid Of Your Stubborn Sun Tan? Try These DIY Face Packs Today

Tanning is one of the biggest skin concerns during summer. The harsh sunlight and sweat make the skin look dull and lifeless. Tanning also leads to pimples and dryness. Using tan-removing fairness cream can aggravate the problem further. In this situation, you can use some age-old home remedies, which will prove to be beneficial to your skin. Let’s take a look at some DIY face packs for tan removal.

Lemon juice and Honey- While lemon juice contains a bleaching agent, honey works to nourish and brighten the skin. To prepare this mixture, squeeze a spoonful of fresh lemon juice in a bowl and add an equal amount of honey to it. Stir it well. Now, apply it on the skin and leave it for half an hour. Then wash your face with water. You can make it as a scrubber by adding sugar to it. It will help to remove the dead cells, making the skin look clear and bright.

Curd and Tomato- There is lactic acid in curd which helps remove the tan. Tomato contains plenty of antioxidants, which work for healing the skin faster and keep it healthy. For this, take a tomato and remove its peel. Now add 1-2 tbsp fresh curd to it and make a paste out of it. Apply this paste to your face and wash it after 20 minutes.

Turmeric and gram flour- There are many antiseptic elements in a turmeric and gram flour face pack, which work to remove the tan, making the skin look brighter. Take a cup of gram flour in a bowl and add a teaspoon of turmeric to it. Now, make a paste by adding water or milk to it. Apply this paste on the skin; and after 15 minutes, wash the face by scrubbing the pack off.

Potato juice- Potato juice is considered very beneficial in removing skin tanning. The juice also helps to remove dark spots, making the skin look clear. For this, wash and grind a raw potato and extract its juice. Apply this juice to your face with the help of cotton and wash it after 15 minutes. You will experience brighter by using it frequently for weeks.