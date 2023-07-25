Struggling To Shed Belly Fat? Consider Getting These Hormone Tests Done

Have you ever found yourself frustrated by the inability to shed those extra pounds, despite committing to intense workouts and following a disciplined diet? It can be incredibly demotivating to put in the effort and not see the desired weight loss results. However, the culprit behind this struggle may not be your diet plan or workout routine. Surprisingly, hormones can play a substantial role in thwarting your weight loss efforts. It’s essential to recognize the significant influence hormones have on your body and understand how they can impede your progress towards achieving weight loss goals. By acknowledging the impact of hormones, you can better navigate and optimize your weight loss journey.

Any kind of hormonal imbalance can give you a tough time to lose extra kilos. It is foremost to understand the hormonal changes in your body so that your diet plan or your workout routine can work out well. Yoga and wellness coach Shivani Bajwa posted a video on Instagram to share important facts about hormonal imbalance. She talks about getting certain tests done to check the hormonal imbalance.

Insulin

Imbalanced insulin levels in the body can manifest in various ways, with a protruding belly being a prominent sign. Additionally, symptoms such as dark skin patches, large pores, acne, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), and hair loss in women can indicate insulin resistance. Numerous studies have suggested that an insulin imbalance can hinder weight loss efforts. To gain a clearer understanding of your body’s insulin status, it is recommended to undergo Insulin and fasting Glucose tests, which can provide valuable insights into your overall health and weight management.

Estrogen

According to Bajwa, high levels of Estrogen can lead increase in fat in your body. Estrogen is a sex hormone that plays a crucial role in your reproductive system. Studies have pointed out at an increase in Estrogen levels in your body can lead to weight loss resistance, premenstrual syndrome, mood swings, and heavy periods.

Cortisol

The third hormone which you get must get tested for is Cortisol. It is a stress hormone that can trigger fat deposits in one’s belly. If your body is producing too much Cortisol, then you might be experiencing adrenal fatigue, burnout, and excess stress. Bringing your cortisol to a normal level can help shed the extra fat on your belly.