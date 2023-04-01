Struggling To Style Your Whites This Summer? Take Cues From These Bollywood Actresses

Whites can never go wrong, especially in summer. If you are also one of those who love to wear white during this season, but struggle to style them, you are at the right place. We are here to give some summer-appropriate outfit ideas, straight out of the closet of Bollywood divas. So what are we waiting for, let’s get started!

A basic white shirt is a staple in every girl’s wardrobe. If you don’t have one, you are surely missing out on something really amazing. Get yourself a white shirt that can help to layer or even give you a chic look, while tucking them in your blue denim, just like Alia Bhatt.

Next one would be from Sara Ali Khan’s closet. Her ethnic collection is to die for. Doesn’t she look summer-ready and fresh in this all-white kurta set? Style it at your workplace or for any puja ceremony. This simplistic yet beautiful look will definitely turn heads.

Shilpa Shetty never shies away from giving some bold yet classic appearances. Playing with different shades of white can be your game-changer just like her. An off-white jumpsuit with a similar cape over it can be your next style statement.

Ananya Panday’s sartorial choices are impressive, and there’s no two ways about it. This white shirt corset bodycon dress is a vibe in itself. You too can go for such minimal yet statement dresses to make several heads turn.

Here’s another captivating look from B-town. Janhvi Kapoor is stealing hearts with her “less is more” look in this like how. The actress gave a whole different concept of styling a plain mini bodycon dress by just adding a white long blazer on top of it, and she looks fab!

