Study Reveals How Indians Are Redefining Kindness In Dating And Relationships

When it comes to dating and relationships, there has been a significant change in how people perceive what makes someone desirable and attractive. It’s not just about saying the right words anymore. Single Indians are taking it up a notch by redefining kindness in relationships. Bumble’s recent survey revealed that 54% of Indian respondents say they are redefining kindness by being more grateful and expressing gratitude while 51% say they are standing up for others as a way to show their kindness. 44% of Indian respondents say they are redefining kindness by practising seeing things through other people’s eyes and perspectives.

While being nice has to do with being polite or pleasant to others, kindness takes it a step further, describing someone who acts in the interest of others, respects vulnerability, empathy, and compassion.

What are the top defining qualities that Indians look for in a partner?

According to the app’s recent survey, an overwhelming majority (82%) of people are looking for honesty, emotional availability (75%), empathy and compassion (60%), giving compliments (52%) and generosity (51%).

