Sudden Leg Cramps At Night? Check Easy Home Remedies

A lot of people suffer from leg cramps and muscle contraction during the night which makes it very difficult to have a good night’s sleep. The cramps come and go and for the few seconds that your muscles contract at regular intervals, the pain in the calf, foot and thigh can become unbearable. Involuntary muscular contractions that cause pain in the legs might last for a few seconds or several minutes. Your sleep, exercise regimen and general quality of life are all impacted.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, it can usually be caused by nerve discharge, lack of blood in the leg muscles, stress or excessive high-intensity exercise. Night cramps can also be caused due to prolonged desk jobs, overuse of muscles, walking on concrete floors, poor posture, kidney failure, diabetic nerve damage, mineral deficiency and blood flow problems.

How to Get Relief from the Pain

If you feel a cramp in your leg, stretch it out right away by grasping the thumb. If your thigh is cramping, stand up and straighten your body. As soon as you feel a muscle cramp coming on, you should massage the affected area with your hands or a massager.

Immediately get to your feet and firmly plant your soles on the ground. Apply a hot compress or keep your feet submerged in hot water. Hot water baths are an additional option.

You can also wrap the muscles tightly in a towel that has an ice pack inside and apply the compress for a short while.

Taking a magnesium supplement or a vitamin B12 complex supplement also helps to fight leg cramps.

Lifestyle Changes That Can Help

Before going to bed at night, walking also helps.

8 glasses of water per day should be consumed by you.

Avoid drinking alcohol and caffeine altogether if possible.

If the cramps don’t go away, call the doctor right away.