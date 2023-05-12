Suffering From Asthma? These Home Remedies Can Help You In Long Run

In a world grappling with deteriorating air quality and the enduring impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, chronic respiratory conditions have surged to the forefront of health concerns. Among them, asthma remains the most prevalent affliction, affecting individuals across all age groups. In the disease, a person’s airways narrow and are filled with excess mucus.

This chronic respiratory disease disrupts the rhythm of breathing, leaving in its wake tightness or pain in the chest, shortness of breath, persistent coughing and wheezing. The non-communicable disease can alter a person’s life drastically, making some extreme physical activities challenging, or even impossible, for some patients.

There are some home remedies that can reduce the symptoms of asthma and help patients improve their well-being.

Facts to keep in mind if you have asthma:

There is limited medical evidence supporting the effectiveness of diets in treating asthma. Inhalers are the main treatment against the medical issue. Asthma can be managed and treated, but not cured. Early diagnosis is crucial for effective management of asthma. Exercise can alleviate inflammation and reduce asthma symptoms.

Home remedies to fight against asthma:

Honey: Sip hot water with a teaspoon of honey before bedtime to relieve throat congestion. Garlic juice: Take 15 drops of fresh garlic juice with warm water to get relief from asthma. Boil milk with five garlic cloves and a pinch of turmeric powder and drink the beverage to reduce symptoms in the long run. Turmeric: Consume half a teaspoon of turmeric powder with honey to alleviate bronchial congestion. Neem: Regular consumption of a few drops of Neem oil helps control asthma symptoms. Fenugreek seeds: Mix a teaspoon each of honey and ginger juice in water soaked with fenugreek seeds overnight. Take this mixture twice a day. Sesame seeds: Apply warm sesame oil on the chest and use a warm compress for relief. Cinnamon powder: Take half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder with a teaspoon of honey at night for better sleep and reduced breathlessness due to asthma.

Since asthma has different stages, it is better to consult with your doctor before trying any of the remedies.