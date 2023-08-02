Suffering From Conjunctivitis? Expert Shares Useful Tips

Eye flu is spreading in many parts of the country, affecting lakhs of people. Also known as conjunctivitis, it is a viral infection usually caused by a virus or bacteria. People experience redness, swelling and irritation in the eyes when affected by eye flu. Sensitivity to light is common, making it difficult to open the eyes when suffering from conjunctivitis. Now the question arises: what is the exact treatment for eye flu? Which medicines should be taken, and which eye drops are effective in getting rid of this problem?

Dr Tushar Grover, Medical Director of Vision Eye Center, Siri Fort, New Delhi, has shared his views on treating viral conjunctivitis. According to Dr Grover, eye flu is a self-limiting viral infection that typically resolves on its own within a few days, requiring no specific medication. Despite this, many people opt for antiviral or antibacterial medicines but there is no scientific evidence supporting their effectiveness against the flu. Therefore, using such medicines is not beneficial and people should avoid them.

Regarding eye drops, lubricant drops can be highly beneficial. Applying lubricant drops 2-3 times a day provides quick relief and can lead to complete recovery from eye flu in 4-5 days.

The current outbreak of eye flu has affected millions of individuals in the country. Those suffering from acute eye flu may require one to two weeks for recovery. However, it is essential to seek advice from an eye specialist before using antibiotic drops. These drops may be prescribed to prevent further bacterial infection but they do not cure eye flu itself. For decreasing the viral load of conjunctivitis, povidone-iodine eye drops can be used, while those with severe conjunctivitis infections may be given steroid drops. Nevertheless, self-treatment should be strictly avoided to prevent any damage to the eyes.