Suffering From Sleepless Nights? Restless Legs Syndrome Could Be The Cause
Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 09:58 IST

Although Restless Legs Syndrome may seem like a little inconvenience, it can have a profound effect on a person's quality of life and ability to carry out everyday tasks.

Have you ever struggled to fall or remain asleep at night due to a strong impulse to move your legs? Here are some tips that will help people sleep better

Have you ever experienced an overwhelming urge to move your legs at night, making it difficult to fall or stay asleep? If so, you may have Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS). It may sound like a minor inconvenience, but RLS can significantly impact one’s quality of life and daily activities. The uncomfortable sensations and irresistible urge to move the legs can cause insomnia, fatigue and difficulty in concentrating during the day. Fortunately, there are lifestyle changes and treatments available to manage RLS symptoms, allowing individuals to enjoy a better improved daily function.

Symptoms

  1. Urge to move legs: The uncomfortable sensations in the legs may cause an irresistible urge to move them. People with Restless Legs Syndrome may feel like they need to move their legs to relieve the discomfort, even if they know it will only provide temporary relief.
  2. Uncomfortable sensations: These sensations can be itching, tingling, crawling or aching.
  3. Sleep disruption: RLS can disrupt sleep and lead to daytime sleepiness. In severe cases, it can also lead to insomnia.
  4. Worse at night: Restless Legs Syndrome symptoms are often worse at night, which can make it difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep. This can lead to daytime fatigue and difficulty concentrating.

Treatment

  1. Making certain lifestyle changes can help prevent or reduce the symptoms of Restless Legs Syndrome. These include regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding caffeine, alcohol and tobacco, establishing a regular sleep schedule and practicing meditation or yoga.
  2. Certain medications such as dopamine agonists may be prescribed to help manage symptoms. It is important to talk to a healthcare provider before starting any medication for RLS, as some medications can worsen symptoms.
  3. When Restless Legs Syndrome is severely affecting your sleep, taking a short-term course of hypnotics such as zopiclone and zolpidem may be suggested to aid in sleep. However, it’s important to note that these types of medicines are generally recommended for short-term use only.
  4. Codeine, a mild opiate-based painkiller, can be suggested to relieve pain. Gabapentin and pregabalin are alternative medications that may be used to ease painful symptoms. However, common side effects such as dizziness, fatigue, and headaches may occur.

