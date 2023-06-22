Suganuma Village, A World Heritage Site Is All Set To Open Its Doors To Guests For An Overnight Stay

Set along the banks of the Sho River and encircled by towering, picturesque mountains, Suganuma village is a hidden gem in Japan. The nine-home village of Suganuma is one of Japan’s most beautiful and charming places. It is also said to be one of the country’s best-kept secrets.

This summer, Airbnb will be offering their guests the golden opportunity to experience this World Heritage Site in a way no one else has in over 20 years – with a thrilling overnight stay in one of its grand historic homes.

With immense support from Nanto City and the Nakashima family, fifth-generation locals of the place will be listing their centuries-old, thatched-roof house on the platform, the site will enable guests to explore and know Suganuma village in an incredibly authentic way, a way not known by too many.

Following three years of travel restrictions, lockdowns and isolation, locals and travellers are trying to seek connection with the real world around them. In a recent survey that was conducted, over 60 per cent of respondents said they felt travelling on Airbnb or homestays provided a closer connection to the local culture than staying in a hotel or resort.

Known as the “hidden village” because it is without tourist accommodations (and typically, only residents are permitted to enter after dusk), Suganuma is a cultural time capsule one needs to check out. This unique Airbnb stay will offer its guests the stellar opportunity to experience the village in a way that will specifically uphold its traditions and also take a step ahead in preserving its heritage for all the generations to come.

The village’s Gassho-zukuri style farmhouses, like the Nakashimas’ family home, are particular to that very region, with their pitched, thatched roof structures enabling these homes to withstand heavy winter snowfall and the test of time.

“We are honoured to offer a truly unique experience in Suganuma village, a World Heritage Site, through our collaboration with Airbnb. The rich history and vibrant culture of this charming small town, coupled with the warm hearts of the people who live there, will make for a fascinating and restorative stay. We hope this campaign brings attention to this beautiful destination for both Japanese residents and guests from around the world,” stated Mr. Mikio Tanaka, Mayor of Nanto City, Toyama Prefecture.

“I am delighted to open my family’s home for a unique stay that will enable guests to enjoy the traditional life of our beautiful village of Suganuma. Through our collaboration with Airbnb, my family and I look forward to providing guests with unique experiences that have been part of our village for centuries,” commented Mr. Shinichi Nakashima, Airbnb Host.