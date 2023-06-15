Sugar Free Dessert Recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Let’s take an opportunity this summer and explore a delightful world of sugar-free dessert recipes that will tantalize your taste buds without compromising on your health. With his expertise and creativity, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has crafted a collection of delectable treats that are free from refined sugar, making them suitable for those who crave guilt-free indulgence. From luscious choco lava cake to vegan sama kheer, his recipes offer a perfect balance of flavours and textures, all while using natural sweeteners. These sugar-free dessert recipes, will allow you to savour the sweetness of life while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Vegan Sama Kheer
Ingredients
½ cup banyard millet (sama)
6 cups almond milk
2-3 tbsps chironji
10-15 saffron strands
½ tsp green cardamom powder
¼ tsp nutmeg powder
6 measures Sugar Free Green
2 tbsps chopped pistachios
2 tbsps chopped almonds
Blanched and slivered pistachios for garnish
Method
- Heat a nonstick pan. Add almond milk and reduce on low heat for 8-10 minutes.
- Heat a non-stick pan. Add chironji and dry roast for a minute on low heat.
- Add saffron, green cardamom powder, nutmeg powder to almond milk and mix well.
- Add banyard millet and mix well. Cook on medium heat for 8-10 minutes.
- Add Sugar Free Green and mix well. Add the roasted chironji, pistachios, almonds and mix well.
- Transfer in serving bowls, sprinkle blanched pistachios and serve.
Choco Lava Cake
Ingredients
60 grams chopped dark chocolate
4 tbsps butter
2 eggs
½ tsp vanilla extract
16 measures Sugar Free Green
1½ tbsps cocoa powder + for dusting
¼ cup refined flour (maida)
½ tsp baking powder
A pinch of salt
2-3 tbsps milk
Method
- Heat water in a nonstick pan. Mix chocolate and butter in a bowl and place on the pan. Allow to melt.
- Break eggs in a bowl. Add vanilla extract, Sugar Free Green and mix well.
- Add cocoa powder to the chocolate mixture and mix well.
- Add this to the egg mixture, sift refined flour, baking powder and salt, milk and mix well.
- Transfer the mixture into individual silicon moulds and bake for 6 minutes.
- Demould, dust cocoa powder and serve.