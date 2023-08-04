CHANGE LANGUAGE
Suhana Khan Is An Absolute Vision  Draped In A Stunning Saree From The Shelves Of Arpita Mehta, See Pics
Suhana Khan Is An Absolute Vision  Draped In A Stunning Saree From The Shelves Of Arpita Mehta, See Pics

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 15:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Suhana set the internet ablaze with these lovely images. (Images: Instagram)

Suhana set the internet ablaze with these lovely images. (Images: Instagram)

What do you think of Suhana's gorgeous saree look, goals or not?

Suhana Khan is soon to make her big Bollywood debut but she has already secured a place in everybody’s hearts with her impeccable sartorial sense. The young diva has her heart in the right place when it comes to fashion, she knows what suits her and loves to play her strength but at the same time, she is also willing to experiment. Suhana’s outfits are extremely well-thought-off and are even better executed by her.

Over the last couple of years, fans have seen her sporting some lovely sarees and it is no secret that she is quite the saree girl. Recently, she was spotted wearing a beautiful blue saree and fashion enthusiasts and critics have been obsessed with it ever since. In case, you have missed out on it, check it out here-

Suhana was all decked up in a stunning custom-made intricate mirror and cutdana hand-embroidered electric blue-coloured saree from the collection of celebrity designer Arpita Mehta for Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregorie’s engagement. This look definitely screams perfection when it comes to an engagement party. It is fun, scintillating and traditional at the same time and kudos to Suhana for picking out the saree.

The very colour of the saree complimented Suhana exquisitely well. Styled by Mohit Rai, the shimmery dazzling blue blouse went perfectly with the saree and the drama that it adds to the look is simply magnificent. Suhana’s saree was so well-draped that it went on to create the most bewildering silhouette making jaws drop everywhere and the young star surely did pull off the look with the utmost panache.

The look was accessorised and taken to a whole other level with the help of stellar Amrapali jewels jhumka and a sleek bangle. The bindi was definitely a nice touch and the decision to keep her tresses open and not do too much with it was a brilliant one. In terms of makeup, Suhana took the minimalistic route with a soft and dewy base, her brown lip shade however deserves all the appreciation in the world.

Shreeja Bhattacharya
Shreeja Bhattacharya
Shreeja Bhattacharya, possesses an unwavering passion for writing. Her profound interests span across diverse domains such as literature, cinema, art,...Read More
