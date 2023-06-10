CHANGE LANGUAGE
Suhana Khan is Your Go-To Inspiration for Minimal Makeup Look This Summer
2-MIN READ

Suhana Khan is Your Go-To Inspiration for Minimal Makeup Look This Summer

Published By: Nishad Thaivalappil

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 19:10 IST

Mumbai, India

It's not just Suhana Khan's outfits that resonate with style enthusiasts; it's also her flawless makeup looks that have managed to impress the world

Suhana Khan's understated makeup teaches us that less is more when it comes to wonderful summer inspiration

Suhana Khan is no doubt the ultimate Gen Z fashion icon. It’s not just her outfits that resonate with style enthusiasts; it’s also her flawless makeup looks that have managed to impress the world. From chic appearances to subtle dusky overtones. Her understated makeup teaches us that less is more when it comes to wonderful summer inspiration. We curated the most flattering makeup styles that this young beauty diva has offered that are appropriate for all Indian beauties, regardless of their skin tone.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

She chose a really understated beauty style with her flaming red strapless corset. The sharp red tone of the dress contrasted nicely with her understated base and eye makeup. The vibrant pink blush was what really elevated her appearance. Suhana finished off her ensemble with a nude lip colour, and her layered open hair was the perfect finishing touch.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

RELATED NEWS

Suhana recently posted a bright, smiling picture of herself from her time in New York. The soft, dewy base with blush on the cheeks, drawn eyebrows, a light kohl enhancing her eyes, and the glossy lip tint were all she needed for her day out. It went well with the black dress and minimal accessory look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan chose an ethnic outfit on the second day of the NAMCC launch in April this year. She graced the red carpet with a strappy blouse, and a heavy Sabyasachi translucent saree covered in shimmering sequins. But the highlight of the look that night was her natural makeup, which included only a hint of eyeliner in her eyes, a rosy cheek tint, a light pink matte lip colour, and the small red bindi.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Suhana opted for a stylish black halter neck dress and a natural, dewy makeup look for an event in Dubai earlier this year. She used applied blush pink lip tint, winged eyeliner, sharply drawn eyebrows, and highlighted edges.

Suhana Khan was introduced as the new face of the Maybelline cosmetics line in India. She was appointed the brand ambassador of a New York-based cosmetics company even before her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film is slated to release this year on the streaming platform Netflix.

first published:June 10, 2023, 19:10 IST
