Suhana Khan’s Printed Midi Dress Is the Ultimate Summer Outfit You Are Looking For

Suhana Khan is making a name for herself as a Gen-Z fashion icon. Her wardrobe has some of the best red carpet-gowns and designer sarees. However, there is no doubt, Suhana has time and again been praised for her casual and chic airport looks or her easy, breezy dresses. Her style is all about simplicity and comfort. If you are looking for some trendy summer fashion inspiration, Suhana’s recent airport look is unmissable. The paparazzi spotted Suhana at the Mumbai airport recently in a comfortable printed summer dress on Thursday.

Suhana’s summer outfit has an abstract white and blue motif. It has a figure-hugging silhouette, a thigh-high front slit, half-length puff sleeves, a square neckline that plunges down to reveal her decolletage, a midi hem length, and a flowy skirt. The length lends a refined elegance that is ideal for formal settings, and what makes it a winner are the simple styling and seamless ease of carrying it.

Suhana accessorised the look simply with earrings, a thin chain, a sleek gold bracelet, massive white trainer shoes, and a gorgeous Chanel flap shoulder bag. Suhana’s final glam options included a gloss nude lip colour, feathery brows, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base. Her airport appearance was completed by open, softly disheveled hair.

While talking about summer dresses, this white dress from Suhana’s wardrobe should not go unnoticed. A few weeks ago, Suhana posed in a cotton dress for one of her outdoor photoshoots.

Suhana’s dress was embellished with floral embroidery, a short hem, a corset fit, and a tight bodice with a midriff-baring cutout. String ties accentuated the look, along with a flowy skirt. The outfit had an exquisite and sensuous touch thanks to the semi-clear silhouette and body-hugging fit. Suhana opted to forgo all additional accessories and only go with a pair of earrings. She enhanced the summery vibe with glossy pink lip colour, winged eyeliner, delicate eye shadow, feathery brows, dazzling highlighter, rouged cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, and a dewy base. She kept her hair in a sloppy bun.

Suhana will soon make her Bollywood debut with the Netfilx film The Archies. Currently, she is also the brand ambassador for the cosmetic brand Maybelline.

