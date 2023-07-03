Suhana Khan's Stunning Dress Worth Rs.19,700 Is A Summer Essential, Details Inside

Suhana Khan who is all set to make her acting debut this season with the much awaited ‘Archies’ show has been setting some serious fashion goals for fashionistas to follow. In a very short span of time she has successfully garned an ample amount of love and adoration owing to her charm and talent, her sartorial choices have been receiving a lot of attention to. Her fashion choices are contemporary, relatable and amazing.

The soon-to-be debutante was spotted out and about in the city a while back and while fans were elated to see her stepping out in public, fashionistas could not help but fancy her outfit. In case, you have missed out on what she was wearing, check it out here-

Suhana opted for a mini dress from the international brand MIAOU and this dress was collaborative production between the brand and Paloma Ginger. Worth AU $362.40, if you are lucky enough you can also get it from AU $164.19- which means that even though it costs around Rs. 19,700 if you get it at the right time then you can get it around Rs. 8,900.

The best part about this dress is the fact that it not only is tailored to fit but just by looking at the pictures one can tell how comfortable the fabric must be. Blue and white stripes are always a summer friendly combination and a classic colour scheme no one get over of.

Suhana accessorised her look with a deep blue purse and pair of golden hoops. Her sleek bracelets were stunning in every sense of the term, they were subtle yet striking. The black heels were a nice classy addition to the look which was truly great.

In terms of makeup, it has been established that Suhana always likes to keep it minimal and that is exactly what she did this time around too and her curtain bands definitely added to the look in every way possible.