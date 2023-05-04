Summer Bliss: 5 Memorable Train Routes In India To Double Your Holiday Fun

Summer vacations are just around the corner. During this time, people enjoy quality time with their families and they prefer going on trips. If you are also making a travel plan in May-June, then why not enjoy a train journey this time? Let us introduce you to some of the most exceptional train routes in India.

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (Toy Train)

This is India’s oldest narrow-gauge railway track and runs between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling. Although this train now runs on diesel as well, earlier trains used to run by steam. On this route, you will experience the natural beauty of the Himalayas. This train journey gives stunning views of the hilly peaks that emerge from the lush green forests and tea gardens. Let us tell you that this is the highest railway station in India and the name of this track was included in the list of World Heritage by UNESCO in 1999.

Kalka to Shimla

The Himalayan Queen or Shivalik Express is situated on a narrow-gauge mountainous route, commencing from Kalka and culminating at Shimla. This railway route was established to build a connection between Shimla, the erstwhile summer capital of India, and the rest of the Indian railway network. Today, only toy trains run on this track for the entertainment of tourists. There is an impressive count of 102 tunnels, 87 bridges and 900 turns on this route which has been designated as one of India’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Jammu to Baramulla

If you want to travel to the abode of heaven, then you must make a travel plan for the Jammu-Baramulla railway route. This is one of the most challenging routes in Northern India and has been laid to connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the Indian mainland with the help of railway tracks. There are more than 700 bridges and many tunnels on this route. It is surrounded by mountains and crosses the Chenab River.

Kangra Valley Rail Route

The scenic Kangra Valley Railway route stretches from Pathankot in Punjab to Joginder Nagar in Himachal Pradesh, boasting two magnificent tunnels measuring 250 feet and 1,000 feet respectively. For those seeking peace amidst bustling surroundings, a journey along this route is a must-have experience.

Old Delhi to Katra

Try this peaceful overnight journey from old Delhi to Katra. Away from the bustling life of Delhi, when you sit on this train at night, you will wake up in the morning in the lap of the Himalayas. The journey is about 661 km and it takes 15 hours to complete.

