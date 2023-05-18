Summer Care: 5 Vegetarian Treats to Keep Your Pet Cool And Hydrated

Ready to beat the summer heat and keep your pets cool and happy? As temperatures rise, just like us our pets may face dehydration. While it’s typical for dogs to feel exceptionally thirsty during this time, it’s important to prevent them from drinking excessive amounts of water too quickly. Rapid consumption of water can put them at risk of vomiting, bloating, fluid in the lungs, or even water intoxication. To maintain a healthy balance, it is advisable to incorporate hydrating foods into their diet. Fruits and vegetables such as watermelons, cucumbers, and carrots have high water content, which helps to keep their bodies cool and hydrated.
Here are the five best vegetarian treats for dogs during the summer season:
- Watermelon Bites: Watermelon is a perfect summer fruit that can also serve as a refreshing and hydrating treat for your furry friend. Rich in water content, vitamins, and antioxidants, watermelon not only helps keep your dog cool but also promotes good overall health. Remove the seeds and rind, then cut the watermelon into bite-sized pieces for your pup to enjoy a juicy and delicious snack.
- Frozen Yogurt Drops: Beat the heat with homemade frozen yoghurt drops for your canine companion. Choose plain, unsweetened yoghurt and mix in some dog-friendly fruits like mashed bananas or pureed berries. Spoon small drops of the mixture onto a baking sheet or silicone mould and freeze until solid. These frozen treats provide a cool and creamy snack that is packed with calcium, protein, and probiotics.
- Cucumber Slices: Cucumbers are another excellent choice for a refreshing and low-calorie treat. They are hydrating, full of vitamins, and can help combat dehydration in hot weather. Simply slice the cucumber into thin rounds and offer them to your dog as a crispy and cooling snack. It’s a great option for dogs who need to watch their weight or have sensitive stomachs.
- Carrot Sticks: Carrots are not only beneficial for your dog’s dental health but also a satisfying and nutritious treat. They are packed with fibre, vitamins, and beta-carotene, which promotes good eyesight. Cut fresh carrots into stick-like shapes, making them a crunchy and delicious option for your pup to munch on during the summer months.
- Frozen Blueberry Popsicles: Blueberries are a superfood for both humans and dogs, and they make a delightful frozen treat for hot days. Blend fresh or frozen blueberries with water or unsweetened coconut water, then pour the mixture into ice cube trays or popsicle moulds. Once frozen, these fruity popsicles provide a tasty and antioxidant-rich snack that helps keep your furry friend cool and satisfied.