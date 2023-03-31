Summer Hair Care Tips for Coloured Hair

Summer is a season full of fun, but it can wreak havoc on our hair, especially if it’s coloured. The sun, saltwater, and chlorine from swimming pools can all fade and damage our hair. It’s essential to take extra care of coloured hair during the summer months to maintain its vibrancy and health. The heat and humidity can wreak havoc on your hair, causing damage and expediting the fading of the colour. “To protect your locks, it is recommended to use a colour-safe and sulphate-free shampoo with SPF and UV protection specifically designed for coloured hair. When choosing such products, actively look for colour protecting ingredients like titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, and avobenzone or ones containing a vitamin blend to effectively block out the UV radiation,” says Charless Harrison, National Technical Head, Maison D’ Auraine.

Make sure to follow it up with a moisturising colour protection conditioner to seal the cuticle and trap moisture, thereby giving your coloured locks the desired hair gloss, volume and lustre. These colour-safe products help maintain the vibrancy of the hair colour and contain nourishing substances that are essential to rebuild and repair hair. “In conjunction with the colour-safe shampoo and conditioner, it is recommended to pamper your hair with deep conditioning treatments every 2 - 3 weeks to improve the hair texture, lustre by nourishing your hair with extra moisture and thereby, avoiding further breakage,” adds Harrison.

It’s crucial to invest in quality hair care products that are specifically designed for coloured hair. Karishma Khokhar, founder & CEO, Kult App, says, “The summer season can be particularly harsh on coloured hair leading to dullness and breakage. In my experience to maintain the lustre of your hair, following a personalized hair-care regime is essential. Knowing your hair requirements is the first and most important step toward hair care. Use a heavy-duty hair mask at least once a week to deeply condition your hair. This will ensure that your hair stays nourished and add a dash of shine to your tresses.”

Regular deep conditioning treatments can help keep your hair healthy and hydrated. It’s also essential to avoid using heat styling tools excessively and to let your hair air dry whenever possible.

