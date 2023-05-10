Summer Heat: How Much Sunscreen Do You Need?

Sunscreen is a product all of us have heard of. It is designed to protect our skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun. Sunscreen prevents sunburn, premature skin aging, and reduces the risk of skin cancer. The amount of sunscreen you should apply depends on various factors, including your body size, the areas you need to cover, and the specific instructions provided by the sunscreen manufacturer. However, a general guideline is to use about 1 ounce (30 milliliters) of sunscreen for full-body coverage for adults. This is roughly equivalent to a shot glass full of sunscreen.

Here are some additional tips to ensure effective sunscreen application:

Apply it generously: Don’t skimp on sunscreen. Use enough to thoroughly cover all exposed areas of your skin. Don’t forget commonly missed areas: Pay attention to often neglected areas, such as the ears, back of the neck, tops of the feet, and the back of the hands. Reapply regularly: Sunscreen effectiveness diminishes over time, especially with exposure to water, sweat, or rubbing. Reapply sunscreen every two hours or more frequently if you are sweating heavily or swimming. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen: Look for sunscreens that provide protection against both UVA and UVB rays. This ensures protection against both long-term skin damage and sunburn. Follow product instructions: Read and follow the instructions provided by the specific sunscreen product you are using. Some sunscreens may require different application techniques or have specific recommendations.

Remember that sunscreen should be just one part of your overall sun protection strategy. It is also important to seek shade, wear protective clothing (such as hats and sunglasses), and limit your sun exposure during peak hours (usually between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.).

