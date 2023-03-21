Summer Special: 5 Food Items That Can Help In Weight Loss

Are you someone who wants to lose weight? Are you tired of trying varieties of ways to shed those extra kgs? Well, there is always some buzz when people post tips to burn belly fat and lose weight rapidly. Some people even starve themselves to lose weight. To dodge this damage to our body, it is suggested to rather shift to a healthy diet. Good thing that summer months are finally here to help catalyse the process since weather plays a significant role in weight loss. During the summer season, we tend to perspire a lot more than usual, so the water weight is lost quickly, leading to a loss in our overall body weight. According to research, the heat also suppresses our appetite and hence we end up eating less and feeling full thereafter.

Summer arrives with a wide variety of edibles that help us in burning fats and boost our metabolism as well. The list includes berries, watermelon, spinach, green tea and grapefruit.

Berries: It is a fruit often associated with weight loss due to its low calorie and high fibre content. Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries are all great choices for those looking to lose weight and maintain a healthy weight.

Watermelon: It can potentially aid in weight loss due to its high water content and dietary fibre. The watermelon diet, which involves incorporating watermelon into one’s diet as a primary food source, is presumably an effective way to lose weight.

Spinach: According to studies, people who consume spinach daily tend to have a better weight loss journey than the ones who do not. Spinach contains iron that helps boost metabolism and burn calories at a faster rate.

Green tea: It is helpful for weight loss, particularly in the abdominal area. This is due to its high content of antioxidants and caffeine.

Grapefruit: Grapefruit carries a lot of nutrients and vitamin properties. It can help in rapid weight loss due to its fat-burning enzymes.

