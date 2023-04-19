Summer Trends: Accessories To Pair With Easy-Breezy Outfits

Picking a unique, uber cool and trending outfit to wear every day in the summer is a task in itself. Agreed? On some days, you have to decide on the basis of the occasion while on others, your choice depends on the temperature outside. However, one thing that remains constant is the type of accessories you carry with any attire. Simple yet sophisticated, minimalistic jewellery adds a touch of elegance and style to any outfit.

Whether you’re strolling on the beach in a swimsuit or sipping cocktails by the pool in a summery floral dress, the right combination of these easy-breezy outfits, paired with simple accessories can make you stand out. From vibrant trendy straw hats to beaded jewellery and statement sunglasses, there are endless options to elevate your summer style.

Statement Sunglasses: A must-have accessory for summer, statement sunglasses can instantly elevate your outfit and protect your eyes from the sun’s rays. Look for sunglasses with unique frames, bold colours, or trendy shapes such as oversized square frames or retro cat-eye styles. Don’t be afraid to play with different sunglasses to add a touch of glamour or a pop of colour to your look. Straw Hats: These can add a touch of elegance and protect your face from the sun. Opt for a wide-brimmed floppy hat for a chic beach look, or try a trendy Panama hat for a more sophisticated vibe. Straw hats can effortlessly elevate a sundress, jumpsuit, or even a simple jeans and t-shirt ensemble. Beaded Jewelry: This fun and trendy accessory for summer can add a playful and bohemian vibe to your outfits. Look for beaded necklaces, bracelets, or earrings in bright colours, unique patterns, or natural materials such as wooden beads or shells. They can be styled with a simple summer dress, a casual denim shorts and tank top combo, or even a swimsuit for a beach-ready look. Layered Anklets: Experiment with layered anklets in different metals, colours, and styles to create a unique and personalized look. Pair them with sandals, flip-flops, or even barefoot for a carefree and beachy vibe. Hoop earrings: It is a perfect accessory for summer, adding a touch of style and flair to your warm-weather outfits. Pair them with flowy sundresses, breezy tops, or casual beachy looks for a chic and trendy vibe. Opt for lightweight hoop earrings in bright metallic finishes to add a touch of shine and elevate your summer style.

