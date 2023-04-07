Summers Exclusive: A Guide To Avoid Chapped Lips

With a rapid transition in the weather, our skin can go through various visible changes. This results in dryness, redness, irritation, and sunburn. While we use different skincare products on our faces, our lips often get ignored. This results in our lips becoming dry and chapped. If you’ve ever wondered why this occurs, it’s because the skin of your lips is the thinnest and most sensitive. Not taking proper care of the lips can be painful and uncomfortable.

Here’s a list of things you need to do to have soft, smooth lips:

Stay Hydrated: One of the most important tips to prevent chapped lips during summer is to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your body, including your lips, hydrated. Dehydration can lead to dry and cracked lips, so make sure to drink an adequate amount of water to keep your lips moisturized from within. Use Lip Balm with SPF: Lips are susceptible to sunburn during summer, so it’s crucial to protect them from harmful UV rays. Look for a lip balm that contains SPF and apply it to your lips before heading out in the sun. This will not only protect your lips from sunburn but also keep them moisturized. Exfoliate Your Lips: Regularly exfoliating your lips can help remove dead skin cells and promote smooth and soft lips. You can use a gentle lip scrub or simply brush your lips with a soft toothbrush in circular motions to exfoliate them. Remember to follow up with a lip balm to keep them hydrated. Avoid Harsh Lip Products: During summer, it’s best to avoid using harsh lip products such as matte lipsticks or long-wearing lip stains that can further dry out your lips. Instead, opt for moisturizing lipsticks or lip glosses that provide hydration and keep your lips moisturized. Avoid Smoking and Excessive Alcohol Consumption: Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can also dry out your lips and cause them to chap. Avoid smoking and limit your alcohol intake to maintain healthy and hydrated lips.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here