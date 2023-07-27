Summer's Golden Gems: Unleash the Magic of Corn with These Recipes

Indulge in the essence of summer with these delightful corn recipes! Bursting with sweet and juicy flavors, these dishes promise to be your go-to summer treats. From grilled corn on the cob with zesty toppings to refreshing corn salads, savour the season’s bounty with every delectable bite. Check out these delectable recipes from Chef Sohail Karimi, Executive chef, Radisson Blu Resort and convention Centre Karjat:

Cheese Corn Balls

Preparation Time – 10 minutes Cooking Time – 30 minutes Serves – 2 person

Ingredients

• Procerssed Cheese – ½ cup grated

• Mozzarella Cheese – ½ cup greated

• Boiled Potato – 1 medium size mashed

• Corn Kernels – 1 cup boiled and mashed

• Fresh Parsely – 1 tbsp chopped

• Jalapeno - 2 tbsp chopped

• Red Chilli Flakes – 1 tsp

• Dried Oregano – ½ tbsp

• Black pepper powder – ½ tbsp

• Garlic Paste – 1/8 tbsp (optional)

• Corn flour – 1 ½ tbsp

• Salt – To Taste

• All Purpose Flour (Maida) – 2 tbsp

• Water – as required for batter

• Panko Crumbs – 2 cups

• Oil - as required for deep frying

Method :

1. To prepare Corn Cheese Balls Recipe, get all the ingredients handy- grate the cheese, boil veggies and mash boiled potatoes.

2. In a mixing bowl, add the grated cheese, boiled and mashed potato, boiled and mashed sweet corn, chop parsley, chop jalapeno, red chili flakes, crushed oregano, a little pepper, garlic paste, cornflour and salt and mix everything well.

3. Apply a little oil on your palm and make about 1/2 inches’ balls from the mixture.

4. In a bowl, add all-purpose flour and water and mix them to get pouring consistency batter.

5. In a kadai, heat enough oil to deep fry.

6. Put some plain flour on one side and bread crumbs on the other side on your work surface.

7. Roll the cheese balls in plain flour, dip them in all-purpose flour batter and then in bread crumbs.

8. Repeat the same process to coat all corn and cheese balls in a similar way.

9. Deep fry coated cheese balls on a medium flame.

10. Serve Corn Cheese Balls hot with dips like tomato ketchup and peanut chilli sauce.

Creamy Spinach Corn Tarts

Preparation Time – 25 minutes

Cooking Time – 45 minutes

Serves – 6 person

For Pastry Dough :

All Purpose Flour – 1 cup

Butter – 100 gm

Salt – a pinch

Cold Water – 2-3 tbsp to knead the dough

For the Filling:

Garlic Cloves – 2-3 cloves

Fresh Spinach Leaves – 2 cup

Sweet Corn – 1/3 cup boiled

Fresh Cream – 4-5 tbsp

Butter – 1 tbsp

All Purpose Flour – 1 tbsp

Paprika Powder – ½ tsp

Black Pepper – ½ tsp

Nutmeg Powder – a pinch

Salt - to taste

Parmesan Cheese – 50 gm grated

Mozzarella Cheese – 50 gm

Oil - for cooking

Method:

For the pastry dough:

• In a mixing bowl sift in all flour and salt. Now add butter cubes. (Butter should not be softened, it should be right out of the refrigerator)

• If you have a kitchen aid mixer, use that. I used my hand to mix in butter rub with your finger tips until the mixture starts looking like fine bread crumbs.

• Now add 3 tbsp water and make a firm dough. Once done, wrap it in a cling film and chill for at least 2 hours.

• Once done keep aside.

• Take little oil in a pan and sauté garlic in it, add chop spinach and cook well until the raw smell goes.

• In another pan add butter, once the butter melts, add flour and mix well. Now slowly add fresh milk and keep stirring to avoid lumps, let it cook until white sauce consistency.

• Add in spinach garlic mixture, sweet corn, paprika powder, nutmeg powder, salt, pepper into the white sauce and mix well. Remove from flame and keep aside. The filling is ready.

• Once the dough has chilled for two hours, preheat the oven for 180°c and grease mini tart moulds. Preferably use a non stick mould.

• Roll the chilled dough on a floured surface and cut out circles with a cookie cutter.

• Press the circle into each mould till the edge and cut off the rest. Make rest of the tarts like this.

• Bake in preheated oven at 180°c for 20 mins.

• Once done take out from the oven and let them cool.

• Once the tarts have cooled down fill in the prepared stuffing and top it up with grated cheese, again bake them for 5 minutes at 180°c.

• Once done take out from the oven and serve it warm.

Rock Corn Tempura

Ingredients for Rockcorn

• American Corn - 100 gm

• Tempura Flour – 50 gm

• Chilled water – 50 ml

• Spring onion green – 20 gm

Ingredients for Spicy Mayonnaise Sauce

• Mayonnaise – 50 gm

• Wasabi – 5 gm

• Sugar – 10 gm

• Lemon juice – 5 ml

• Chilli Flakes – 2 gm

• Salt - To Taste

For presentation

• Lollo Rosso Lettuce – 10 gm

• Shredded Nori Sheet – 1 gm

• Spring Onion – 3 gm

• Chilli Flakes – 1 gm

Method

• To make mayonnaise sauce combine mayonnaise, wasabi, sugar, lemon juice, chili flakes and salt. Mix together and keep aside.

• Make pouring consistency batter by mixing tempura flour and chilled water.

• Combine corn kernel and chopped spring onion greens in a bowl sprinkle with flour to lightly coat it, add batter mix. Make small uneven shape balls and deep fry in oil on medium flame till golden brown and crispy.

• Remove from oil, drain excess oil. Take rock corn in a tossing bowl, add mayo sauce and toss. Sprinkle chopped spring onion and chilli flakes.

• Take a serving bowl, line it with lollo rosso leaf, put tossed rock corn tempura in the centre, top it with shredded nori sheets and serve.