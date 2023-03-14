People are affected by the changes in planetary motions, as per astrology. Hence, it becomes imperative for them to know what their zodiac signs mean and how they affect their jobs, relationships and even finances.

There had been a conjunction between Sun and Saturn and both the celestial bodies were 5 degrees closer to each other. But this conjunction will end on March 15. The divergence will affect three zodiac signs Taurus, Capricorn and Cancer.

According to Bhopal astrologer and Vastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma, a native of Taurus will receive cooperation from both office and family members. The natives had been demanding this cooperation for a long time and now, their desire will get fulfilled, Sharma added. If the native has a business or is a trader then, they may receive a big project.

A native of Cancer may have spiritual or religious travel ahead. If they are working, they might see a promotion or salary hike. A long-standing financial crunch will end in their lives. Make sure not to spend a lot of your money on someone of the opposite sex even without wanting to, Sharma warned. This can cause trouble in the later months. Further, Cancerians will show their competitive spirit in the workplace and will take some risks. But these risks would give them positive results.

Students majoring in tech, law and medicine will have a difficult time this week. They might experience difficulty making the right choices at this time and they might also have to endure the brunt of humiliation in front of others due to poor performance.

For the native of Capricorn, the divergence is fruitful because of monetary profit. Whether it is a business or salary hike, the residents of Capricorn can see some financial support. They can also travel to another country owing to some business trip. A long-standing quarrel in the family will be resolved peacefully. This will help them regain mental strength and confidence. Before making any purchases, stop and consider, Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma advised.

