CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayYoga Weekend GetawaySini ShettySonam Kapoor Ahuja
Home » Lifestyle » Sunny Deol Dons a Red Safa For Karan Deol's Wedding Ceremony
1-MIN READ

Sunny Deol Dons a Red Safa For Karan Deol's Wedding Ceremony

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 12:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Sunny Deol heads to son Karan Deol's Anand Karaj

Sunny Deol heads to son Karan Deol's Anand Karaj

Sunny Deol takes the ethnic route for his son Karan Deol's wedding ceremony

Sunny Deol donned a white kurta pyjama churidar set with a green jacket with gold buttons for his son Karan Deol’s Anand Karaj ceremony. He completed the look with a red saafa. He happily waved at the paps. Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol also chose kurtas and churidars with safas for the ceremony.

Sunny Deol waves to paps

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s Anand Karaj will take place at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai today.

RELATED NEWS

Despite their efforts to keep their wedding details a secret until the final moments, the bride and groom’s Roka ceremony photos and videos quickly spread across the internet. One of the viral videos showcased Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya cutting a magnificent four-tier white cake.

Karan Deol is all smiles at his baraat

According to IANS, Drisha Acharya, who resides in Dubai and is employed at a travel agency, has been in a long-term relationship with Karan. They recently got engaged in a private ceremony a few months ago and are scheduled to tie the knot later this month. It is noteworthy that Drisha is the great-granddaughter of the renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy. Currently, she holds the position of a manager at a travel agency in Dubai.

About the Author
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi loves to write about everything lifestyle. From food to travel to decor and relationships, this is her jam!...Read More
Tags:
  1. fashion
  2. lifestyle
first published:June 18, 2023, 11:27 IST
last updated:June 18, 2023, 12:39 IST