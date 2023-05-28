Sunny Leone Conquers Cannes, One Outfit At A Time

Sunny Leone made a memorable debut at Cannes this week. The actress attended the screening of her film Kennedy along with director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Rahul Bhat. She then attended a gala in a dazzling black dress. The shimmery gown, from the shelves of Zeena Zaki, fitted her like a glove. The dramatic slide-slit was attention-worthy. The single shoulder dress came with a sweetheart neckline. Sunny allowed the number to do all the talking and went with minimal glam.

Sunny Leone accessorised the look with black stiletto shoes, finger rings, and ornate hoop earrings. She added a low bun with a side-parted, puffed finish. For her makeup, Sunny went for a dewy base, highlighter, feathery brows, a subtle pink eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, a faint pink lip tint, and flushed cheekbones.

Posting the pictures, she wrote, “What an epic night at amfAR! Thank you, Hitendra Kapopara, for finding me this amazing gown! You are my rock!" A nonprofit organisation called amfAR is committed to using cutting-edge research to stop the global AIDS epidemic.

Earlier, Sunny made several heads turn as she walked the Cannes red carpet with grace. She was dressed in a blush pink gown from the racks of the couture house Naja Saade. The outfit features a thigh-high slit, a floor-sweeping hem length, cut-outs on the shoulder and waist, a double-strap with a dazzling brooch adornment, a one-shoulder design with double-straps, and a cape-like attachment flowing like a trail on the back.

Sunny added subtle jewellery pieces to her gown, such as bold rings and delicate teardrop earrings. She also wore a pair of strappy high heels. She completed the look with a side-parted, pulled-back sleek hairstyle, winged eyeliner, a bright red lip colour, glossy eye shadow, feathery brows, rouged cheeks, and dazzling highlighter.

Sunny Leone gave all the right signals when she stepped out in a Maria Kokhia cut-out maxi dress. The balloon sleeves with a gathered neckline screamed pizzazz from a mile and a half away. The cut-off detailing and thigh-high slit were textbook perfect.

Sunny Leone added a new edge to street style fashion with her crop top and straight trousers. The ruffled crepe top, by Gemy Maalouf, has an off-shoulder pattern. The chic trouser has flared-leg silhouette with a flat front design. It scored high on functionality with those pockets on the sides. A dash of copper lip shade was enough to seal the look.

Sunny Leone’s film Kennedy was selected for the Midnight Screening section at the Festival de Cannes. In addition to Sunny Leone, the crime thriller also stars Rahul Bhat, Megha Burman, Benedict Garrett, and Pramod Sanghi.