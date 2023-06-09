CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMiss World 2023Summer Ethnic WearGoogle DoodleGabriella Demetriades
Home » Lifestyle » Sunny Leone Exudes Regal Beauty While Donning a Stunning Off-The-Shoulder Gown; See Photos
1-MIN READ

Sunny Leone Exudes Regal Beauty While Donning a Stunning Off-The-Shoulder Gown; See Photos

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 21:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Sunny Leone radiates in this stunning off-shoulder dress. Doesn't she?

Sunny Leone radiates in this stunning off-shoulder dress. Doesn't she?

As Sunny Leone graces the scene in a gorgeous off-shoulder gown, oozing elegance and enchantment in hues of white, she captivates with her ageless beauty

Sunny Leone took some time off from updating her Instagram followers on her daily adventures in the Maldives to give them a surprise. She pleased her followers by sharing gorgeous old photos from the Cannes Film Festival, where she stole the show in a magnificent white gown. Sunny continues to captivate her audience as she lounges effortlessly along the streets of the gorgeous French Riviera town. Sunny has immaculate taste and a commanding presence.

Check out her post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

On Friday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a series of mesmerising pictures of herself with the caption, “Got a chance to visit one of God’s homes before the big #kennedy premier! Felt amazing to offer one last prayer of thanks!"

Preview

The actress chose an exquisite dress from the Zeena Zaki collection for her look, and Hitendra Kapopara expertly styled her. Her clothing is a sophisticated white colour with an off-the-shoulder neckline, a knot at the waist, and a wrap design on the bottom. A front slit adds a bit of intrigue to the look.

RELATED NEWS

Preview

She accessorised simply, adding a simple set of diamond drop earrings to complete her appearance. She chose a pair of golden tie-on heels to finish off her look, adding a touch of glitz and refinement. With neutral eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, and burgundy lipstick, she chose a natural makeup look. She neatly adorned her hair in a vintage bun in a classic pulled-back hairstyle, which gave her whole appearance a hint of retro charm.

About the Author
Riya Ashok Madayi
Riya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from travelling to trying out new cuisine and genres of music. Riya lives with ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Sunny Leone
  2. Sunny Leone Instagram
  3. Sunny Leone photos
  4. fashion
first published:June 09, 2023, 21:00 IST
last updated:June 09, 2023, 21:00 IST