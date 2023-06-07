Sunny Leone Is A Beach Babe In A, Wait For It, Blazer

Sunny Leone embodies the essence of fashion, truly deserving the title of a fashionista. In a recent magazine photoshoot, the actress set the temperature soaring with her captivating presence. The stunning images exhibit Sunny elegantly relaxing on the beach in Cannes, France, in two remarkable ensembles. She effortlessly carries a powerful boss babe persona with a shirtless attire, and exudes grace and sophistication in a sleek all-white outfit. Her caption reads as, “Thanks Schon Magazine for having me a part of your magazine!”

In her shirtless look, Sunny Leone dons a striking black blazer. This exquisite piece showcases notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, and elegantly pulled-back full-length sleeves. With an open front and a tailored fit, the blazer is adorned with double-breasted button closures and stylish patch pockets. Sunny impeccably complements the ensemble with white high-rise pants. These pants boast a relaxed silhouette, accentuating her figure, and feature straight-fit legs with neatly folded hems.

For her second look, Sunny Leone flawlessly paired the white pants with a tank top. The top came with a round neckline, a sleeveless design, and a bodycon fit that beautifully accentuates her figure. With a cropped midriff-baring hem length and a ribbed structure, it exudes contemporary style. Adding a touch of sportiness, the top features a racerback detail.

Enhancing her stunning appearance, Sunny adorned statement rings as accessories, infusing an additional touch of glamour. Complementing her style choices, she opted for coral orange eyeshadow, feathered brows, a blush pink lip shade, and mascara to enhance her lashes. With rouged cheekbones and a dewy base, her makeup exuded radiance. As the finishing touch, Sunny elegantly sported side-parted, open tresses styled with a wet-hair look, adding a touch of allure to her overall look.

Sunny Leone is on a vacation in Maldives with her family. In a recent post, she treats her fans with a captivating video of herself luxuriously reclining on the beach, thoroughly enjoying every moment.

Sporting an alluring monokini adorned with stylish prints at the bottom, Sunny exudes a scorching appeal. Accompanied by brown sunglasses and flowing open tresses, her impeccably toned physique harmoniously blends with the ocean waves, presenting her as an absolute diva.