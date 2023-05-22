Sunny Leone Looks Absolute Diva in Stella Corset Dress; See Photos

Sunny Leone is a heartthrob who is admired for the ethereal beauty she is. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that she has, time and again, proved that she can ace any look and that she doesn’t shy away from any fashion experiment, be it Western or traditional. An example of her great sartorial choices can be seen in her recent post. Over the weekend, Sunny Leone, who is prepping for Cannes red carpet debut, shared few pictures of herself looking absolutely stunning in a multicolored long dress with thigh-high slit. The body-hugging dress featuring a plunging neckline boasted her hourglass figure. She picked the Stella corset dress from the shelves of Khushbu Rathod. The actress completed her looks for the day with black statement earrings and a bracelet which she got from the house of Shaya. We loved her matching stilettos with sequined details.

Sharing the pictures, the Ragini MMS 2 star wrote, “Such a pretty dress.” Well, we couldn’t have agreed more. Styled by Hitendra Kapopara, Sunny went for a sleek hair bun and her makeup included nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner and kohl, and mascara-laden eyelashes with nude lipstick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

top videos

Sunny Leone is all set to make her big debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Her film Kennedy, which is directed by Anurag Kashyap, will be premiered at the film festival on May 24. The crime-action film also stars Rahul Bhat in the lead role. In an interview with Anupama Chopra’s Film Companion, Sunny, who is at the French Riviera right now, said this about her big moment: “I have severe anxiety, meaning severe. It’s not that I have not been on the red carpet before, I think it’s (the pressure) because it is me and something much more. The feeling behind this particular film, the feeling that it’s been chosen by such as a prestigious group of juries and that it (Kennedy) made it and they appreciated it and said, ‘Yes, we want your film to be a part of this festival.’ It just means so much more.”

Apart from Kennedy, Sunny will also make her appearance in Saurabh Chaudhary’s Helen and the Kannada movie UI.