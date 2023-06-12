CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sunny Leone Looks Gorgeous in an Elegant Blue Lehenga for Vikram Bhatt's Daughter Krishna Bhatt's Wedding
Sunny Leone Looks Gorgeous in an Elegant Blue Lehenga for Vikram Bhatt’s Daughter Krishna Bhatt’s Wedding

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 12:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Sunny Leone dressed in a lehenga from the Chamee and Palak clothing collection.

Sunny Leone dressed in a lehenga from the Chamee and Palak clothing collection.

The wedding of Krishna Bhatt, the daughter of Vikram Bhatt, was attended by Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber, and their children. Check out the photos of them inside

Yesterday evening, actor Sunny Leone showed up for Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt’s wedding. On Sunday in Mumbai, Krishna married her longtime partner Vedant Sarda. The occasion included a star-studded lineup. Sunny and her family—Daniel Weber, Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber, and Noah Singh Weber—arrived at the wedding venue.

Sunny posted images of her ethnic wedding attire as well as a precious photo of her family smiling together on Instagram with the description, “Our first family excursion to a wedding!! “Wedding time!" and “So exciting!" To see them, scroll ahead.

Check out her post right here:

Sunny Leone donned a lehenga outfit from the racks of the apparel line Chamee and Palak for her first wedding event visit with her family. She selected an icy blue lehenga combination with a bralette-style top, a skirt and a net dupatta from their line.

The halter-neck blouse has a fitted bust, a short midriff-baring asymmetric hem, a plunging neckline and back, and elaborate decorations. Sunny paired it with a matching lehenga skirt that had matching sequin embroidery and a tiered ghera, high-rise waist.

Sunny finished the look by hanging a coordinating net dupatta in icy blue over her shoulders. It comes with delicate sequin decorations. Sunny ultimately decided to glam up the outfit with statement earrings, a bracelet, rings, killer high heels, a half-tied hairstyle, blush pink lips, and a dewy base.

