Sunny Leone Looks Picture-Perfect in a Stunning Green Gown on Her First Day in Cannes; See Photos

Sunny Leone, who is in Cannes, decided to dress green for her first outing. She has posted pictures of herself wearing a stunning one-shoulder dress. The actor is in France for the Kennedy movie premiere during her first year partaking at Cannes. Rahul Bhat, the movie’s actor, and director Anurag Kashyap are both in Cannes.

“Amazing first day @festivaldecannes doing interviews for #kennedy," Sunny stated on Instagram while posting some gorgeous images of herself taken around the French Rivera. She looks gorgeous in the green waist-paneled Maria Kokhia gown. She wore minimal makeup and matched heels with the outfit.

Her lovely figure is beautifully accentuated by the dress, which gives her look a dash of glitz. Sunny decks herself out with magnificent Flavia Vetorasso jewellery to go with her stunning attire. The jewellery enhances her appearance by bringing some class and glimmer.

Sunny chose to have free-flowing hair to embrace the lively summer vibe in Cannes. She even made the admirable decision to wear soft glam makeup. Sunny Leone represents India on a global stage with pride, style, and assurance.

Sunny and her husband, Daniel Weber, are both in Cannes. She put out a video from her car in France, where she was sitting next to Daniel, as soon as she arrived. She shared her excitement for all the “gowns and dresses" and pledged to keep her fans informed by sharing a tonne of photos and videos. “Mission #kennedy about to arrive this gorgeous hotel!!" she commented on Instagram after posting the video.

Rahul Bhat, who plays the lead in Kennedy, tweeted a video with Anurag on Monday showing them having fun in Cannes. Zeher hai ke pyaar hai Kennedy ka chumma, he captioned it, along with the tune Jumma Chumma De De. OG @anuragkashyap10 is among you. With their backs to one another, they just posed on a street.

Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt, and Abhilash Thapliyal play the key characters in the Anurag Kashyap-directed film Kennedy. The movie centres on an insomniac former police officer who was long believed to have passed away but is actually still working for the corrupt system and seeking forgiveness. At the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, it has been chosen for a Midnight Screening. It is one of the few Indian films chosen as official festival selections this year.