Sunny Leone, Mouni Roy, Urvashi Rautela; Stars Who Had No Qualms Repeating Red Carpet Looks at Cannes 2023

Sunny Leone looked resplendent as she walked the iconic Cannes red carpet stairs in a copper metallic gown with a risque side slit at the premiere of her movie Kennedy. While Sunny celebrated the film and the stunning outfit she carried off with elan, we couldn’t help but notice that the gown had been spotted on the carpet once before.

Designed by Lebanese fashion designer Naja Saade, the dress, which is from his Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection, was seen on tennis player Jenny Stray Spetalen on May 19, when she attended The Zone Of Interest red carpet.

This isn’t the first time dresses and gowns are being repeated on the red carpet this year. A couple of stars have been seen donning ensembles that have been worn by celebrities a few days later or before during the festival. While each style it and present it in their own unique way, we wonder if there is a dearth of ensembles for the stars to pick from or just that nobody is paying attention to what celebrities are wearing this year?

A few days ago, actor Mouni Roy who made her Cannes debut was seen wearing a Geyanna Youness silver and gold gown. While Mouni rocked the silhouette which featured an embellished bustier and a voluminous golden skirt, the outfit already had its moment on the red carpet when model Didi Stone walked in it at the Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine) red carpet on May 21, 2023.

And like they say, no red carpet is complete without drama, right? Bringing her fashion game with a whole lot of drama was actor Urvashi Rautela. The star who dons many hats, seemed to have fallen in love with the Ziad Nakad feather couture dress too. The same outfit was previously worn by Russian actress Victoria Bonya on the red carpet at the opening ceremony and screening of Jeanne du Barry on May 16, 2023.

When Urvashi brought the same outfit back on the red carpet at the Club Zero screening on May 22, everyone including Diet Sabya on instagram was quick to notice that Urvashi had worn an outfit which was adorned earlier by Victoria.

Diet Sabya was kind enough to translate what Victoria said about the outfit being repeated on the red carpet. It said: By the way @ziadnakad asked me if I would mind if an Indian actress wears a dress that I have already worn?! I said - of course! (sic).

Like they say, all’s well that ends well. However, the red carpet has been nothing short of a runway for designers and brands to showcase their creations over the years. Walking the red carpet every year is a big deal for stars. So, designers, stylists, please don’t do this to your celebrities and let them live their Cannes moment in a dress that has never been worn before, at least in the same event.