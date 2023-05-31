Sunny Leone Sports Casual Denim Look At Kennedy’s Mumbai Screening

After a memorable debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Sunny Leone is back in Mumbai. The actress was spotted in a denim co-ord outfit at the premiere of her film Kennedy. Sunny Leone’s denim outfit included a patchwork pattern made up of shades of blue and white. The skirt has a high-rise waistline, a bodycon silhouette, and a short hem length, while the jacket has a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, an open front with button closures, and a fitting silhouette.

Sunny paired the outfit with a white top that had a cut midriff-baring hem, a plunge round neckline, and a fitted bust. In accessories, she went for a sleek necklace, hoop earrings, and ornate white strappy stilettos. The make-up consisted of Kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, delicate eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, feathery brows, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, glossy pink lip tint, and shining highlighter. Sunny added a final touch to her ensemble by pulling back her waves in an updo.

Sunny Leone has some vibrant and unique options to inspire us on how to glam up your regular skirts. At a private screening of Kennedy in Delhi, she picked up a bright outfit from the fashion house Trazenie and Sazo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny looked stunning in a cropped silk shirt with full sleeves, buttons down the front, and a knot accent above the waist. She paired it with a short blue pencil skirt. She accessorised her outfit for the day with silver hoop earrings and nude stilettos. For a more polished appearance, Sunny put her hair in a tidy ponytail and wore pink eyeshadow, mascara on her eyelashes.

The actress has been acing red carpet looks for quite sometime now while promoting Kennedy. At the Cannes red carper, Sunny Leone made us swoon with a blush pink gown from Naja Saade. Be it the thigh-high slit or the cape-like attachment, this was an outfit for a big occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy revolves around the journey of a presumed-dead former police officer who operates in secret for the corrupt system. Kennedy became the only Indian film to be selected for a screening at Cannes Film Festival this year. The cast and crew received a seven-minute standing ovation, a testament to the film’s remarkable impact. With a stellar star of Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Megha Burman, Kennedy promises to entertain.