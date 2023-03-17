Sunny Leone's Blingy Bodycon Dress is Every Fashion Lover's Dream

Leave it to Sunny Leone to raise the style quotient on any occasion. Slaying fashion goals like a pro, Sunny doesn’t leave an opportunity to charm her fans, be it with her dance numbers or sartorial picks. Whether getting ready for a festival or setting the red carpet ablaze, Sunny’s fashion diaries stand tall as an inspiration for every fashion lover. Now, it seems that Sunny is in the mood to illuminate the city of Dallas itself. Wondering how? Well, setting the internet ablaze and converting her social media timeline to fashion street, Sunny dropped a series of pictures of herself in a dazzling bodycon mini dress.

Currently busy on her US tour, Sunny shared a slew of pictures as she reached Dallas, Texas. Dishing out some major party style goals, Sunny slipped into a heavily sequined dress, coming from the shelves of the fashion designer house PlatiNoir. Sunny looked nothing less than a queen in the strappy short outfit. Featuring a plunging neckline, the blingy ensemble also included a matching feather embellishment on one side of the dress. Hugging her physique perfectly, the body-fitting dress flaunted Sunny Leone’s envious curvaceous figure. Giving it all a final touch, Sunny accessorised her look with matching silver double hoop earrings and a golden bracelet in her hand, adding a hint of contrast to the look.

Of course, this wasn’t the first time the actress slayed an oh-so-blingy stylish pick. It seems that Sunny welcomed 2023 by going overboard with the shimmer. On New Year’s Eve, she dropped a picture of herself decked in yet another silver cutout dress. Coming from the shelves of Deepa Verma, Sunny’s sleeveless dress featured a thigh-high slit with cutout detailing around the midriff. Exhibiting a sweetheart plunging neckline, Sunny’s ensemble also featured furry detailing on the sleeves.

The Ragini MMS star gave her outfit a final touch by pairing her look with matching high heels and going minimal with the accessories. Toning down the shimmer, the actress wore an elegant neckpiece. To amp up the glamour quotient, Sunny carried rosy lips and kohl eyes with blush-coloured cheeks.

