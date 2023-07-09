Sunscreen: Your Skin's Best Defense - Importance and Benefits Explained

Sunscreen, a crucial skincare product provides protection against harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun. Over the years, experts have stressed on the use of sunscreen and its benefits in protecting the skin from skin ailments including cancer. Most of us still don’t know what magic wand is sunscreen and avoid using it. With heatwaves at an all-time rise and UV rays being the most harmful ever in the history of mankind, using a sunscreen is important and necessary.

For the unversed, it is known for preventing sunburn, reducing the risk of skin cancer, and slowing down premature aging signs. Not to forget, it maintains an even skin tone. Using sunscreen is essential for maintaining healthy and protected skin. Sunscreen offers a range of benefits for skin protection.

Effects of Harmful UV Rays

In India, particularly during summers and at high altitudes, there are elevated levels of UV radiation. Sun exposure can significantly impact the occurrence, intensification, or deterioration of specific skin conditions. “Sunburn, characterized by skin redness, pain, and inflammation, as well as various forms of skin cancer caused by prolonged and unprotected exposure to UV radiation, are among these conditions. Additionally, premature aging, hyperpigmentation (including melasma, PIH, and sun-induced dark spots), and photosensitivity (an abnormal skin reaction to sunlight or artificial UV radiation) are also influenced by sun exposure,” says Robin Gupta, Founder & CEO, Conscious Chemist.

Benefits of Sunscreen

It’s time to shed light on the unsung hero of skincare – sunscreen. Far beyond protecting us from sunburns and preventing skin cancer, the benefits of sunscreen are vast and awe-inspiring. Here’s another eye-opener – clouds won’t shield you from the sun’s harmful rays, and neither will your cosy indoor space. “UV rays penetrate through clouds and windows, causing cumulative damage to your skin. Rain or shine, indoors or outdoors, sunscreen should be a non-negotiable part of your daily routine. By embracing the habit of wearing sunscreen, you create a fortress against skin damage, discoloration, and the signs of aging. Say hello to the youthful glow you’ve always desired, while keeping your skin healthy and resilient for years to come,” says Divya Malpani, founder, Skinvest.

Sunscreen go beyond protecting your skin from the sun. Summer means it is time to run to the store to purchase sunscreen lotion. However, the truth is, we should apply sunscreen every day of the year. It does not matter whether it is summer or winter; you must protect your skin from sun exposure. SPF helps do this. For day-to-day use, pick a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. If you spend time outdoors, choose a product with SPF 60 or greater. In reality, most people do not use as much sunscreen as they should, and this higher SPF helps compensate for the reduced application.

We are now thoroughly educated about the sunscreen benefits, how to apply sunscreen on face, and types of sunscreen, and have even stopped criminalizing chemical sunscreens just because they have the term ‘chemicals’ in the name.

Sachi A. Mittal, Founder, OTT Skyncare says, “I would really like to mention that to enjoy the long-term benefits of sunscreen, apply sunscreen regularly half an hour before going out and every 2 hours to avoid sunburns.”

Sunscreen and A Sustainable future

“As the founder of LoveEarth, I am deeply committed to promoting a healthier and more sustainable future for our planet. One crucial aspect of this mission is raising awareness about the importance of sunscreen and its incredible benefits. Sunscreen is not just a cosmetic product; it is a shield that safeguards our skin from the harmful effects of the sun’s rays. By embracing sunscreen as an essential part of our daily routine, we empower ourselves with a potent defense mechanism against these potential risks. Moreover, sunscreen plays a vital role in preserving the beauty and vitality of our environment. By choosing sunscreens that are eco-friendly and reef-safe, we ensure that the ingredients we apply to our skin do not harm marine ecosystems or contribute to the degradation of coral reefs. By making conscious choices, we can make a significant impact on the well-being of our oceans and their inhabitants” says Paridhi Goel, Founder, LoveEarth.

“Practicing sun protection measures, such as using a sunscreen, seeking shade, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding excessive sun exposure, is crucial for maintaining skin health and reducing the risk of sun-related skin damage and diseases,” opines Gupta.

Remember, it’s not just about any sunscreen – it’s about choosing one that caters to your unique skin tone and concerns. Embrace the power of sunscreen, and unlock the secret to vibrant, youthful skin.