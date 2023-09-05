Supercharge Your Daily Routine With These Yoga Asanas To Get Relief From Hyperacidity

Unhealthy lifestyle and wrong eating habits have led to many serious diseases and Hyperacidity is one such problem that makes you feel uncomfortable and even painful. This pain arises when the stomach starts producing excess acid and symptoms like heartburn, gas, sour burping, indigestion, and heaviness in the stomach can be felt. To reduce and get rid of this, what’s better than trying out Yoga poses that have been immensely popular among all to boost physical and mental well-being?

From B-town celebrities to prominent personalities, all have vouched for Yoga and have adopted yoga as a way of life. So, stop wasting money on medicines and add these yoga poses to your daily routine.

Here’s a list of Yoga Asanas to get relief from hyperacidity:

Vajrasana: Usually referred to as a ‘cleansing practice’, this yoga asana has many potential health benefits. Practising Vajrasana yoga poses might help you with stomach-related problems. By doing this ‘diamond pose’, blood circulation in the stomach and intestines remains healthy, it may help reduce back pain, enhance cardiovascular activity, ease weight management, enhance the sleep cycle and many more.

Balasana or Child Pose:

Balasana also known as the resting pose is a basic move for a relaxing stretch and to get rid of hyperacidity. Stay in this position for five breaths or more and this asana will strengthen the digestive system. Doing a child pose can also help you stretch the internal organs of the stomach which will shoo away fatigue and stress.

Paschimottanasana:

To get relief from stomach-related problems, one can include Paschimottanasana in their routine. This simple stretch that involves intense stretching of both legs and the back of the body can help you relax and relieve some of the stress affecting your digestion. Doing this Seated Forward Bend, or Intense Dorsal Stretch will help you strengthen the digestive system and also promote blood circulation in the abdominal area. Other than this, practising Paschimottanasana can help in relieving the symptoms of gas and acidity.

Ardha Matsyendrasana:

Half fish pose or Ardha Matsyendrasana is an excellent seated twist asana practised to improve body posture and restore the digestive system. With this asana, all the organs of the abdomen, kidney, liver, and pancreas get affected which improves blood circulation. By practising this asana regularly, sugar also remains controlled.

Pawanmuktasana:

Wind Down Yoga Pose also known as Pawanmuktasana is extremely beneficial for the overall body. The Pawanmuktasana pose helps in strengthening the back and abdominal muscles, massages the intestine, promotes digestion, and relieves digestion-related problems. It is also known as the knee-to-chest pose perfect for beginners to inculcate in their routine to tone the muscles of legs and arms, enhance blood circulation throughout the body and enhance sleep timing.

Halasana:

Also known as the plough pose, Halasana is an inverted asana in modern yoga. Practising this yoga asana once or twice every day helps in improving bowel movement. Doing this asana will also improve blood circulation, thereby giving you younger-looking skin.