Surprise Your Taste Buds With Suji Manchurian, Here Is Its Easy Recipe

Manchurian is a word that brings water to everyone’s mouth, no matter the age. This street food sensation has taken over the taste buds of many. While Manchurian can be made in various ways, the semolina manchurian recipe is gaining popularity due to its unique and delicious taste. It’s no wonder that children’s faces light up when served this tasty dish, making it the perfect snack to satisfy their hunger. You may have enjoyed Manchurian in restaurants, hotels, or parties, but did you know that you could easily make suji (semolina) Manchurian at home too? This tasty snack can be made quickly, making it the perfect solution for those mid-day hunger pangs. So, why not give it a try? Here’s an easy recipe for suji Manchurian:

Ingredients for semolina balls

Semolina -1 bowl

Turmeric - 1 pinch

Red chilli powder - 1/2 tsp.

Onion - 1

capsicum - 1/2

oil

Salt - as per taste

To make gravy

Tomato sauce – 2 tsp.

Soya sauce – 1 tsp.

Schezwan chutney – 2 tsp.

Onion – 2

Capsicum– 1

Green chilli – 2

cornflour (Arraroot) – 1 tsp.

Black pepper powder – 1/2 tsp.

Garlic finely chopped - 5 buds

Red chilli powder - 1/2 tsp.

oil

Salt - as per taste

How to make it

To start with, prepare the Manchurian balls by finely chopping onions and capsicum. In a pan, heat some oil and fry the onions and capsicum on low flame until they become soft. Next, add some turmeric, red chilli powder, and a pinch of salt to the mixture and cook for a few more minutes. Now, add semolina to the mixture and fry it well until it turns golden brown. Add water as needed, and turn off the gas when the mixture is cooked. Make round balls from the mixture, and fry until golden brown.

To make the gravy, heat oil in a pan and fry finely chopped onion, garlic, capsicum and green chillies. Add black pepper powder, red chilli powder, sauces and chutneys, and mix well. In a bowl add cornflour (arrowroot) in water and add it to the gravy. Let it cook, and then add the prepared dry Manchurian balls. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. Your flavourful suji Manchurian is ready to be served.

